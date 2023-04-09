Resident Evil 4 Remake: Never Heard It Coming Achievement Guide

There are many deadly and gruesome monsters found in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, with some of these returning faces from the original 2005 classic being some of the most iconic in the entirety of the long-running franchise. One of these “beloved” creatures at the Garradors, which roughly translates to “the clawer”. A fitting name since, while blind, these creatures can quickly cut you down with their long claws as they will track you down through even the slightest bit of noise and only have a small weak spot on their back that you will need to nit to damage it. While killing these monsters is already an obstacle to overcome, there is a special Achievement and Trophy that players who want just a bit more of a challenge. This Achievement is called Never Heard It Coming and tasks players with killing a Garrador with just their knife. With how dangerous this enemy type can be, this can be a Trophy that players struggle with. Luckily, I can provide some types and tricks on how to go blade-to-blade against this creature. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Never Heard It Coming Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The Never Heard It Coming Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

Players will first encounter the Garrador during Chapter 7 after meeting with the last Castellan of the Castle, Ramón Salazar. After battling the wave of enemies that enter the Castle’s main hall, head to the left and through the dungeon. After picking up the Dungeon Key, Leon will fall through the floor and will come face to face with a chained-up Garrador. As you make your way out of this dungeon, the Garrador will break free. This is one of the best times to get this trophy, but before getting to this point, you will want to make sure that you are prepared.

Make sure you have a few extra knives along with your Combat Knife that is fully repaired. Along with having a few knives, it would also be smart to invest some money into increasing the damage and durability of your Combat Knife to make sure you can get as many hits and as much damage out of your knife. With the right and most powerful equipment that you can get at this point, make your way to the Garrador dungeon. Once the enemy is freed, make your way to the large lit room before the gate that you need to open with a crank. Since the Garradors are blind, you will need to crouch and stay quiet to keep the creature unalerted to your presence. From here, sneak up behind it and to a stealth attack to the Plagas parasite in its back. Once you do so, quickly get away as the Garrador will start to attack wildly. Stay away from the creature until it calms down and starts to roam the area again.

Once the Garrador calms down, simply keep going stealth attacks to its back until it dies. This is where you want to make sure that you have a few knives and that your Combat Knife has high power and durability because if you run out of knives, you won’t be able to get this achievement. An extra tip is to attempt this Achievement on some of the game’s lower difficulties since the Garrador will have lower health. Once the creature is dead, you will unlock the Never Heard It Coming Achievement and Trophy.

