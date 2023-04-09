Resident Evil 4 Remake: Two Bugs, One Stone Achievement Guide

There are many deadly and gruesome monsters found in the Resident Evil 4 Remake, with some of these returning faces from the original 2005 classic being some of the most iconic in the entirety of the long-running franchise. One of these “beloved” creatures at the Regenerators. These seemingly unkillable creatures are controlled by multiple Plagas parasites that players are only able to see with special equipment. While killing these monsters is already an obstacle to overcome, there is a special Achievement and Trophy that players who want just a bit more of a challenge. This Achievement is called Two Bugs, One Stone and tasks players with killing two Regenrator parasites with a single bullet. With how dangerous this enemy type can be, this can be a Trophy that players struggle with. Luckily, there is a specific area that can make this seemingly impossible challenge extremely easy. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Two Bugs, One Stone Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The Two Bugs, One Stone Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Regenerator first makes its appearance in Chapter 13, the first chapter of Resident Evil Remake‘s third and final major area, The Island. When you enter the facility on the island, you will find Ashley locked in a cell that requires a Level 3 Keycard to open. you will need to go through the facility to not only find a keycard but also upgrade its Level Clearance to complete the chapter. Along the way is where you will face off against the Regenerator. For the first few encounters with the terrifying creature, you won’t be able to kill it since it will regenerate any wounds and you don’t yet have the equipment to kill them. Progress through the chapter until you reach the location known as the Incubation Lab. You will need to go here to get the Keycard to Level 3. Here is where you will Biosensor Scope, which is a thermal scope that allows you to see the parasites inside of the Regenerators, giving you the chance to kill the creature.

After picking up the scope, place it on one of your rifles and go into the room with several Regenerators in tanks. These Regulators will not attack you until you engage with them. Use this time to scan the inside of these basically frozen Regenerators and find one where two of its parasites can be lined up. When you find a Regenerator like this, simply shoot through the two parasites to destroy both of them and unlock the Two Bugs, One Stone Achievement/Trophy.

