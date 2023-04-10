Resident Evil 4 Remake: How to Skip the Wrecking Ball Section in Chapter 14

While Resident Evil 4 Remake can take several hours to complete on a first playthrough, the game retains one of the cornerstone aspects of the long-running survival horror series that has fans coming back to play the game over and over: speedrunning. Like its predecessors, Resident Evil 4 Remake will grade players’ performance at the end of a playthrough with your total playtime being a major part of determining your ranking for that playthrough. The game even has an in-game clock on its pause menu so players can see how long their current playthrough has been going on. While just running through the game is one way to get through it quickly, there are also hidden skips that allow players to completely avoid entire sections of the game to cut down on their time.

After reuniting with Ashley in Chapter 14, players will have to protect her while she uses a wrecking ball to knock down a wall blocking her and Leon’s progress. This is a section that tasks players with defending Ashley against wave after wave of tough enemies for multiple minutes as she keeps hitting the wall, but this skip can turn this section in a breeze that only takes a few seconds. This guide will tell players how to skip the Wrecking Ball Section in Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to Skip the Wrecking Ball Section In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The skip for the wrecking ball section of Chapter 14 is fairly easy but requires players to have some specific equipment on them to help Ashley break down the wall. Players will need to throw either 3 regular grenades, 2 Heavy Grenades, or shoot a rocket from either of the 2 Rocket Launchers at the wall to help weaken it. The explosives can’t destroy the wall all by themselves and the wall will only go down from a hit from the wrecking ball, but using these high powered explosives will mean that the wall will be destroyed in only a single hit from the wrecking ball.

This means that if a player does the damage to the wall during Ashley’s first wind up with the wrecking ball, the entire section should only require her to hit the wall once and players will only need to defend Ashley from the first wave of enemies for only a few seconds before getting to the next part of the Chapter.

