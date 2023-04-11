DMZ Set To Get Even More Additions In Season 3

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 just around the corner, more details have been revealed about what players can expect in the game’s DMZ mode come April 12th and further into Season 3.

According to CharlieIntel on Twitter, a pretty reliable source for all things Call of Duty, DMZ is set to receive a number of new additions in Season 3 including some of the already confirmed updates we covered in our article on the Season 3 update last week.

According to CharlieIntel, the following updates are set to make their way to DMZ in Season 3:

Workbench: add attachments to weapons

Bartering: build new equipment

New Backpack: Secure & Scavenger

New Plate Carriers: Tempered, Revive, Comms, and Stealth

New Redacted Faction – Active Duty Armor Slot

Skeleton Key (unlock any door in DMZ)

New Heavy Chopper

We covered a number of these additions previously. Still, the addition of a workbench mechanic and bartering system is sure to bring the mode more in line with the Escape from Tarkov approach Activision was hoping DMZ would take.

DMZ isn’t the only mode getting some new features in Season 3 as both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are both set to receive a plethora of new content both at the beginning and midway through Season 3. With new modes like Cranked, Face Off, and Ground War Infected making their way to Modern Warfare 2 as well as three new 6v6 maps and the return of the 2v2 Modern Warfare (2019) mode Gunfight Call of Duty players are going to have plenty to dive into on April 12th, 2023.

Alongside these additions, there are a number of new rewards coming to Ranked Play including:

Win 5 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Top Dog” Weapon Charm

Win 50 Ranked Matches: “Tippable” Weapon Vinyl

Win 75 Ranked Matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Win 100 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

Warzone 2 also sees the return of the well-known Warzone 1 mode Plunder as well as a brand-new Massive Resurgence mode taking place on the Al Mazrah map with 150 players. Finally, a brand-new core map, special ops mission, and the third instalment of Call of Duty’s new raids will make their way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 mid-season 3.