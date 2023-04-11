Warzone 2 Season 3 Sees Changes To Pacing, Movement, Combat, And More

With Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launching Activision have laid out some big changes coming to the game coming in Season 3. Primarily the changes to the overall gameplay focus on improved combat, pacing, movement, and more.

Outlined in the latest post on the Call of Duty blog Activision says that pacing improvements to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will include “a reduced delay time between circles closing towards the mid-game, the addition of more Ammo Caches and Buy Stations in areas to support regain in the late-game, as well as the inclusion of UAV Towers to provide intel and encourage more combat engagement opportunities.”

After a test run out of one-hit-down sniper rifles during Modern Warfare 2‘s Saint Patrick’s Day event the inclusion of these snipers in a more mainstream way is set to make its way to Warzone 2. Bolt-action snipers equipped with Explosive Ammunition will now be able to down enemies in a single hit. Alongside this, the MCPR-300 has also received Explosive Ammuntion as part of the weapons progression.

Previously in Warzone and DMZ the Bomb Drone equipment was able to one-hit down players but in the latest update the equipment “will no longer one-hit-down and can instead support flushing and/or pushing an enemy squad.” As previously mentioned in the updates making their way to Season 3 the Redeploy Drones, which were first introduced to Ashika Island, will now allow players to reorient their position during a match.

Regarding changes to the game’s movement, Activision noted that “movement will now feel more dynamic and fluid due in part to improvements to mantling over objects or through windows, with slight adjustments to sliding and diving responsiveness.” Season 3 is also set to see the return of the fan-favorite mode Gunfight which first debuted in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). One of the new Gunfight maps set to hit the game includes the new 1v1 Gulag map Blacksite. According to Activision “Blacksite is a roughly rectangular, asymmetrical map with several interior spaces and long external routes, especially on the west portion of the map, where there is a large corridor that stretches between the two spawn areas.”

“That area in particular is great for long-distance weaponry if you have it in your Gulag Loadout; otherwise, it’s a clear path for equipment to be thrown down at the start of a duel. For close-quarters engagements, use the various buildings, where Operators can weave in and out of doorways and other openings to disorient their opponents.”