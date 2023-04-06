New Maps, Modes, And Ops Coming In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 3

With Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s season 3 just around the corner Call of Duty today dropped a lengthy blog post outlining the changes and additions making their way to both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in the coming season. If you’d like to read about the upcoming changes and additions to Warzone 2 you can do so here as in this article we’ll be focusing on the content making its way to the base game of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Firstly, fans of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019)’s Gunfight mode will be ecstatic as the mode is set to make a full return in season 3 including four maps two of which have been confirmed as the new Gulag Blacksite and Shipment.

Alongside the addition of Gunfight, three new 6v6 maps are making their way to multiplayer as well as two new battle map locales for Ground War and Invasion. Two of the confirmed three new 6v6 maps include Pelayo’s Lighthouse set in Spain as well as what appears to be a night vision-based map known as Black Gold. Call of Duty’s blog post described Pelayo’s Lighthouse as: “rain pounds the cliffs of this small, craggy island, a lighthouse offers guidance to passing ships in the night. Even so, nearby shipwrecks tell of the immense danger that comes with navigating the rocky seas.” Alboran Hatchery is also set to make its way to the game mid-season.

The two new battle maps, Rohan Oil and Sattiq Cave Complex share a similar aesthetic with Rohan Oil being an expansion of the core map from Warzone 2. Sattiq Cave Complex is geographically situated quite close to Rohan Oil but is set to offer a different level of verticality to skirmishes with both long-ranged and close-quarters combat.

Seasons 3 also sees the addition of modes such as Cranked, Face Off, and Ground War Infected. Ranked Play will also offer new rewards including:

Win 5 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Competitor Sticker

Win 10 Ranked Matches: Pro Issue TAQ-56 Weapon Blueprint

Win 25 Ranked Matches: “Top Dog” Weapon Charm

Win 50 Ranked Matches: “Tippable” Weapon Vinyl

Win 75 Ranked Matches: Ranked Play Season 03 Loading Screen

Win 100 Ranked Matches: Season 03 Ranked Play Veteran Camo

Finally, a brand-new core map, special ops mission, and the third installment of Call of Duty’s new raids will make their way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 mid-season 3.