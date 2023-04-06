Warzone 2 Reveals Season 3 Content

With Warzone 2‘s season 3 just around the corner Call of Duty have today dropped a blog post outlining their roadmap for both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2‘s season 3 content. Warzone 2 is set to receive a tone of new changes so let’s take a look at what will be on offer.

With Resurgence being a recent addition to the Warzone world players have been diving into the chaos that is Ashika Island for some time now. While it was always chaotic, Ashika Island was always smaller than a normal Warzone match, and for obvious reasons. However, the new addition of Massive Resurgence is set to bring even more players into the game. Taking place on the larger Al Mazrah map, Massive Resurgence will see the player size increased to 150 players. Alongside this regular Resurgence on Ashika Island will continue to be offered.

Plunder, which originally launch alongside the original Warzone just over three years ago now is set to make a return in Warzone 2 in season 3. Plunder is a respawn-enabled mode where squads will fight to accumulate the most amount of cash. It’s a great way for players to test out new builds and loadouts before dropping into Ranked Play.

The Gulag is also set to receive a change in season 3 in Al Mazrah. The new Blacksite location for the Gulag will also be a map featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2‘s returning Gunfight game mode. Warzone 2 is also set to receive a number of new and returning features including redeploy drones in Al Mazrah, tempered plate carriers, and more. The new tempered armor plates will now divide a player’s plate number into two halves as opposed to the previous three-thirds. UAV Towers, which were originally present in Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode are now also set to be available in Warzone 2.

Speaking of DMZ, the mode is also set to receive a number of new additions over the course of season 3 including a new barter system, workbench, and brand-new ‘active duty operator slots.’ A new faction as well as new bosses are also set to make their way to DMZ so there’ll be plenty of new content to keep fans occupied. Season 3 is certainly looking like it’s going to be a great time, especially for those hoping into both Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.