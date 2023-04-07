Resident Evil 4 Remake: Shield Your Eyes Achievement Guide

While there are several challenges that players are forced to overcome throughout the main story of Resident Evil 4 Remake, there are some that come in the form of Achievements and Trophies that players can easily go through the game without ever completing. One of these Achievements/Trophies is called Shield Your Eyes, which tasks players with killing 3 enemies with a single flashbang. This seems confusing at first since flashbangs are generally used to stun enemies, not kill them, but there is a way for this equipment to become very lethal in the right circumstances. This guide will tell players how to unlock the Shield Your Eyes Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How To Unlock The Shield Your Eyes Achievement In Resident Evil 4 Remake

The key to getting the Shield Your Eyes Achievement is to know what kind of enemies are susceptible to being killed by a flashbang rather than just being stunned by it. In Chapter 4, players will be introduced to the Plaga Guadaña enemy while in Chapter 7 players will meet Plaga Mandíbula. Both of these enemies have unique aspects between them, but the main similarity between them is that they see the Plagas burst from the head of its host. While this gives their host body new attacks, with Plaga Mandíbula even gaining an insta-kill move, their biggest weakness is that the Plagas are extremely sensitive to bright lights such as a flashbang. Therefore, a flashbang will instantly kill these enemies. So, in order to get this Achievement/Trophy, you will need to get a group of at least 3 of these enemies and throw a flashbang at them.

There are several places where you can get this Achievement once you know what kind of enemies you need to find. I would recommend trying to complete this challenge during the Cabin sequence in Chapter 5. Many of the Ganados that attack you will have red eyes, which can mean that they have a chance of becoming Plaga Guadaña if you destroy their head. If you are able to get 3 Gamados to become Plaga Guadañas, you can then throw a flashbang at them to kill all 3 of them since the small area means it would be easy for players to gang them up together. When you kill all 3 of the Plaga Guadañas, you will then unlock the Shield Your Eyes Achievement and Trophy in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

