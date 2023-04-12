Final Fantasy 16 Set To Feature In PlayStation’s State Of Play

Sony Interactive Entertainment is set to host a State of Play broadcast on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 at 12 PM PT/ 5 PM ET/ 10 PM GMT/ 11 PM CEST. The show is set to focus on the upcoming Final Fantasy 16 title. With Final Fantasy 16 recently having gone gold the showcase is set to premiere over 20 minutes of gameplay on the new entry into the series ahead of the game’s full launch on PlayStation 5 on June 22nd, 2023.

With the title set to receive a full premiere on April 13th, 2023, the game’s producer Naoki Yoshida previously noted in a Japanese PlayStation Blog that he’d like to see a PC version of the game get released “eventually.”

First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy XVI is a six-month limited time exclusive on the PS5 platform… However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year. Naoki Yoshida – Final Fantasy 16 Producer

Yoshida said that the reason fans cannot expect a PC version of the title in the next half a year is due to the time and money spent optimizing the game for PlayStation 5.

This is because we spent a lot of time and money optimizing the PS5 platform to deliver the best gaming experience. Of course, I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible. However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won’t come out in a short span of half a year. I would like to release it eventually, and I think I will, but I am not at the stage where I can say when. Naoki Yoshida – Final Fantasy 16 Producer

For fans of the Final Fantasy series hoping to dive into the latest installment on PC, it looks like you’ll be waiting at the very least just over six months. For the time being the only way to experience Final Fantasy 16 will be on the PlayStation 5 when it releases on June 22nd, 2023. Sony’s State of Play event can be viewed on Twitch and YouTube on April 13th, 2023 at 12 PM PT/ 5 PM ET/ 10 PM GMT/ 11 PM CEST.