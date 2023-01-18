God of War Ragnarok: How to Pet Speki and Svanna | ‘Besties’ Trophy Guide

God of War Ragnarok is full of character arcs and changes, but perhaps the biggest changes can be seen in Kratos. As the game goes on, he becomes a much warmer character who’s willing to open up and share his emotions with his loved ones.

Some of the first characters that players will meet in the game are Kratos’ sled dogs, Speki and Svanna. As is the case with any game that includes dogs, players were eager to try and pet them, but found that they were unable to during the opening of the game. Luckily, there is a way to pet them and earn the “Besties” trophy, however, it isn’t as simple as walking up to the pair of dogs and giving them a nice, well-deserved head scratch.

More God of War Ragnarok guides:

All Rage & Health Upgrades | Nornir Chests Guide | All Treasure Map Solutions | Fully Upgraded Draupnir Spear | How To Unlock Muspelheim | How To Unlock The Crater | How To Fully Explore The Crater | How To Use Crystalline Shards | Across the Realms Ingredient Locations | How To Unlock Witch Time Playstyle | How To Make Finding Collectibles Easy | All Jewel of Yggdrasil Locations | How To Unlock Enchantments | All Cosmetic Armor | Best Graphics Settings | Atreus Combat Guide | How Leveling Works | How To Upgrade PS4 To PS5 | All Healing Methods | How To Increase Health | How To Increase Spartan Rage | How To Unlock Transmog | Aurvangar Wetlands Gate Puzzle Solutions | How To Earn More Hacksilver | Best Healing Armor & Enchantments | Bonus Epilogue Ending | Best Runic Attacks

How to Unlock the ‘Besties’ Trophy

The ‘Besties’ trophy requirements are simple: pet Speki and Svanna, but, as mentioned above, you’ll need to do a little bit of work in order to do so. The trophy becomes available as soon as you get full access to the Lake of Nine with Freya in the main mission The Word of Fate. When you reach the lake, you’ll be given a quick tutorial about how to use Speki and Svanna to track the Norns. Unfortunately for Kratos and Freya, the wolves’ noses can get distracted by the scent of nearby wolf hunters. The game’s tutorial will tell you that in order to get the wolves back on track, you’ll need to take out the distractions.

Ride the sled to the bandit camp on the ice of the lake. Hop off the sled and take out the raiders. Once they’re dead, the quest “Animal Instincts” will start. Track the quest and then take a look at your map. You’ll find three bandit camps marked on it. From here, you’re able to tackle these three challenges in any order you like.

Head to each camp and take out the bandits there. Once you’ve finished the last camp, the raider chieftain, Olaf Nautson, will appear. He’s a pretty simple boss fight as he behaves similarly to the larger raider enemy types. Finish him off and then return to your sled.

Once you make it back to the wolves, interact with the sled and Kratos will walk around it and go to the wolves. He’ll pet them both, reassuring each that they’re safe, and the trophy will unlock. Once you return to the helm of the sled, the “Animal Instincts” quest will be complete.

More God of War Ragnarok walkthroughs:

| Part 1: Surviving Fimbulwinter | Part 2: Bjorn Boss Guide | Part 3: Thor Boss Guide | Part 4: Atreus’ Secret | Part 5: Sindri’s House | Part 6: Journey to Nidavellir | Part 7: The Quest for Tyr | Part 8: Search the Mines for Tyr | Part 9: Old Friends | Part 10: Groa’s Secret | Part 11: Alva Boss Guide | Part 12: Ironwood | Part 13: The Lost Sanctuary | Part 14: The Sinkhole | Part 15: Gryla Boss Guide | Part 16: Vanadis Boss Guide | Part 17: The Reckoning | Part 18: Nidhogg Boss Guide | Part 19: Familial Wounds | Part 20: The Runaway | Part 21: Into the Fire | Part 22: The Word of Fate | Part 23: Forging Destiny | Part 24: Unleashing Hel | Part 25: Reunion | Part 26: Garm Boss Guide | Part 27: Creatures of Prophecy | Part 28: Heimdall Boss Guide | Part 29: Unlocking the Mask | Part 30: Hunting for Solace | Part 31: The Summoning | Part 32: Hrist and Mist Boss Guide | Part 33: The Realms at War | Part 34: Thor Boss Guide (Second Encounter) | Part 35: Odin Boss Guide |