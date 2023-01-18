Rokudou no Onna-tachi Anime Announced, Cast and Staff Revealed

A TV anime adaptation of the manga Rokudou no Onna-tachi by Yuuji Nakamura was announced on Wednesday. The first key visual was revealed along with the main cast and staff information as part of the big announcement. Studio Satelight will be handling the animation production for the Rokudou no Onna-tachi anime series that will be airing in April 2023 (also called “Rokudou’s Bad Girls”).

Rokudou no Onna-tachi Cast

Tosuke Rokudo — Gen Sato (Chrome – Dr. Stone, Kou Yamori – Call of the Night)

— Gen Sato (Chrome – Dr. Stone, Kou Yamori – Call of the Night) Ranna Himawari — Sumire Uesaka (Lum – Urusei Yatsura (2022), Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro)

— Sumire Uesaka (Lum – Urusei Yatsura (2022), Nagatoro – Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro) Sayuri Osanada — Naomi Ozora (Satanichia – Gabriel DropOut, Uzaki – Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!)

— Naomi Ozora (Satanichia – Gabriel DropOut, Uzaki – Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!) Azami Himeno — Yuki Yomichi (Koguma – Super Cub, Serene – Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory)

— Yuki Yomichi (Koguma – Super Cub, Serene – Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory) Tsubaki — Misato Matsuoka (Tsubame – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Kyou – Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie)

— Misato Matsuoka (Tsubame – Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, Kyou – Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie) Mizue Tsuyukusa — Hitomi Sekine (Ryouko – Shinobi no Ittoki)

— Hitomi Sekine (Ryouko – Shinobi no Ittoki) Haruya Iinuma — Haruki Ishiya (Jin Mazama – Seton Academy: Join the Pack!)

Rokudou no Onna-tachi Staff

Director — Keiya Saito (anime series directing debut)

— Keiya Saito (anime series directing debut) Series Composition — Yuichiro Momose (So I’m a Spider, So What?, My First Girlfriend is a Gal)

— Yuichiro Momose (So I’m a Spider, So What?, My First Girlfriend is a Gal) Character Design — Shinya Segawa (Pastel Memories, Garakowa -Restore the World-)

— Shinya Segawa (Pastel Memories, Garakowa -Restore the World-) Sub Character Design — Hideaki Onishi (sub-character design anime series debut)

— Hideaki Onishi (sub-character design anime series debut) Art Director — Kenichi Tajiri (Daily Lives of High School Boys, Comic Girls)

Kenichi Tajiri (Daily Lives of High School Boys, Comic Girls) Director of Photography — Yuujirou Yamane (Log Horizon, Bodacious Space Pirates)

— Yuujirou Yamane (Log Horizon, Bodacious Space Pirates) Color Design — Yoshimi Kawakami (Fairy Tale, Soul Buster)

— Yoshimi Kawakami (Fairy Tale, Soul Buster) Prop Design — Yasuyoshi Uetsu (Triage X), Tomoaki Chishima (prop design anime series debut)

— Yasuyoshi Uetsu (Triage X), Tomoaki Chishima (prop design anime series debut) Mechanical Design — Hiroyuki Taiga (Elfen Lied, Sakugan)

— Hiroyuki Taiga (Elfen Lied, Sakugan) Sound Director — Kouji Yamamoto (Shoot! Goal to the Future)

— Kouji Yamamoto (Shoot! Goal to the Future) Editing — Shuuji Matsumoto (Sakugan, Black Summoner)

Manga

Written and illustrated by Yuuji Nakamura, Rokudou no Onna-tachi first began serialization in June 2016 in Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine. The series ran for a total of 26 volumes end eventually came to an end in April 2021. Unfortunately, no international publisher has picked up the series. However, the series has seen a nice deal of success. Rokudou no Onna-tachi currently has over 2.3 million copies in circulation as of January 2023, making it Nakamura’s biggest manga success.

Tousuke Rokudou is a loser, and everyone knows it. He gets picked on at school, gets snide looks from passersby, and can only muster up the courage to complain in secret with his equally hapless friends. Looking to turn his life around, he desperately uses an ancestral artifact passed down in his family for generations: a scroll that is capable of subduing all demons. However, in the modern age, it has a different effect: it makes all bad girls fall in love with him. Things go ballistic when he meets the delinquent beast-on-a-girl’s-body Ranna Himawari, who hopelessly falls deep for him. See Rokudou traverse through a school life filled with delinquents, turf wars, backstabbing, and as the song goes, “Everybody Was Kung Fu Fighting”! (Synopsis via Manga Updates)

The Rokudou no Onna-tachi anime series is set to release in April 2023 with studio Satelight in charge of animation production.

Source: Official Twitter