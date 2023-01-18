Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season Update Has Been Delayed

There were rumors and speculation lately that the next season’s update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 would be delayed. While we waited for an official statement on the matter, today, we finally had one. Unfortunately, the delay rumors were true, and it won’t be until next month before fans get the next season. Fortunately, it’s not too long of a wait that we’ll have to endure. Instead, the developers are pushing to see the launch of the next season come out within February.

If you were holding out on the hope that the season 2 launch would be coming soon, then you might be a tad disappointed. It does look like we’ll have a slight delay on our hands. It’s not a terribly long wait for some players to endure. Instead, the next season is set to launch on February 15, 2023. That’s, of course, if no more delays pop up between now and then. But the official word came out from the Call of Duty Twitter account. This account highlighted that the developers needed more time to work on the upcoming season, and as a result, they had to push it back.

Season 02 will be launching on February 15. Stay tuned for additional intel. pic.twitter.com/G80TiutG62 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 18, 2023

The official details about what is being changed weren’t mentioned. All that was noted from the tweet was that the developers were making several changes to the season based on what feedback they had received from the player community. Fortunately, we know that the next season will have plenty of content for players. Included in the mix is said to be the return of Resurgence, along with a brand new map for players to enjoy. That should spark some players to log back into the game for this new map alone.

But there are also some other additions that the developers are bringing back. The developers have noted that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will bring back ranked play. This will also include new modes, weapons, and more. Of course, more information about what we can expect will come soon before the season officially drops. With that said, it looks like we’ll have to wait a couple more weeks for the next season drop.

