Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Catch Kingfish

Disney Dreamlight Valley has much different fish in the game, and today we are going to teach you how and where to find the Kingfish in order to cook some meals or even complete Star Paths and Dreamlight Duties. Kingfish can only be caught in fishing areas and certain biomes, you will need to keep an eye out for a correct bubble color so you know whether to fish there or not. The Kingfish is a rarer fish so just keep that in mind if you don’t get one right away.

More Disney Dreamlight Valley Guides:

All Royal Tool Locations | Royal Tools Upgrades | All Recipes & Cooking Combos | All Crops Grow Times & Sell Values | Second Floor & Storage Upgrade Guide | Fast Travel Guide | How To Feed All Animals | Best Professions To Assign First | How To Cook Smoked Peanuts & Anglerfish | Ratatouille Recipe | Crudites Recipe | Mystical Cave Puzzle Solutions | All Character Unlocks | Daily Passive Rewards | How To Catch Fugu Fish | Friendship Leveling Tips | How To Get Emeralds | All Seed Type Locations | How To Earn Millions Of Star Coins | How To Earn Dream Shards | How To Get Softwood, Hardwood & Iron Ingots | How To Skip Barrier & Sequence Break | Why You Shouldn’t Time Travel | All Special Companions Guide | How To Get All Sunstone Fragments | How To Reset Scrooge’s Store | What To Feed Each Critter | How To Unlock Stitch | How To Make A Gingerbread House | How To Make Fruitcake | How To Make A Yule Log | How To Make Hot Cocoa | How To Make Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies | All 5-Star Recipes | Cooking Guide | How To Cook Bell Pepper Puffs

How To Get A Kingfish

First, know that Kingfish can be found in the water areas of Dazzle Beach, and they are a rare find. The best way to start looking is at night and fishing in the areas that have blue bubbles. However, it can be possible that you could catch a Kingfish from white bubble fishing spots, but it won’t happen as often as if it was blue.

Something that other plays noted was that they caught Kingfish at about 6 pm, this would be your local time, but it is a lot more common that you will catch it at 8 pm which is what some Redditors shared regarding their experience. You will want to at least time until evening or night to be sure that you have a better chance of catching a Kingfish. Fishing at every spot can also help so everything can keep respawning as you go.

Another big tip is, to take your fishing companion with you! While you are both hanging out, it is possible to have better chances at getting more than one Kingfish if you do end up finding and catching one. However, you won’t be promised more than one of the fish, but it is possible if you are hanging out with a fishing companion. This will also give them points toward your friendship level and help you possibly level up more. Now, if you did catch a Kingfish, you can also get some seaweed, clay, or rich soil to do some crafts! Have fun fishing!