The Talos Principle 2: How to Solve the Anthropic Hills – Part 3

Say au revoir to the most gorgeous location in the game as we wrap up the Anthropic Hills region in The Talos Principle 2.

We’ve already said goodbye to the Sphinx as we wrapped up the previous region, but now we’re also saying our farewells to Pandora as we finish the Anthropic Hills region in The Talos Principle 2.

How to Solve the Anthropic Hills Part 2 in The Talos Principle 2

Closed Off

Link the blue laser to the activator to drop the first barrier.

Head around, grab the jammer and jam the first gate. Retrieve the blue activator and link it to the blue laser through the blue gate.

Take the jammer and jam that same gate. Hedge the radius so that it also jams the next gate. Take the jammer through and jam that gate from the other side.

Bring the activator through and link it to the blue laser through the window. Place it near the fan and jam the gate a final time to activate the fan.

Backwards

Place the cube on the fan. Link the connector between the blue laser and the activator behind the bars.

Climb the ladder and move the activator so that it can disrupt the gate to the left and activate the fan (see above).

It will fire the cube out. Climb the ladder back in and place the cube by the closed blue gate by the ladder.

Link the activator to the blue laser directly and place it on the cube.

Climb back out and step on the switch. Now, grab the cube inside WITHOUT TOUCHING THE ACTIVATOR. Place the cube on the switch and head back in (see above). Use the activator to drop the final gate.

The Bridge

For the first bridge, begin with the L-shaped piece. Then, use the triangular piece, the jagged piece, and the other L-shaped piece.

On the second bridge, start with the L-shaped piece. Next, use the long piece, the jagged piece, and the other jagged piece to finish off the area.

