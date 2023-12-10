LEGO Fortnite: How to Create Your Own World

Those that participated in The Big Bang Live event on December 2 got their first official tease at a huge crossover between LEGO and Fortnite. Before you can see what the unique crafting adventure that is LEGO Fortnite has to offer, you must create a world.

LEGO Fortnite is available to play in either Survival or Sandbox. In Survival, there’s much more at stake as you must craft all your items from scratch and face off against various hostile creatures. On the other hand, Sandbox offers a more relaxed experience, with the ability to access the items you need at any time and without any threats. Of course, you can always try your hand at both and see how you prefer to play.

How to create your very own LEGO Fortnite world

To create your own world in LEGO Fortnite, find the mode in the “Discover” tab and click on it to enter the main lobby. Then, press the “Select World” button by hitting up on your D-Pad or the equivalent key bind on your keyboard. There will then be an option to “Create New World.”

Now, you can customize aspects of your LEGO Fortnite world with the following settings:

Game Mode: Survival or Sandbox

Survival or Sandbox Cover Image: Choose a cover image for your world

Choose a cover image for your world Override World Seed: Choose your own seed number

Choose your own seed number Enemies: On or Off

On or Off Hunger: On or Off

On or Off Temperature: On or Off

On or Off Stamina: On or Off

On or Off Elimination: On or Off

On or Off Drop Inventory Upon Elimination: On or Off

On or Off Friendly Creatures: On or Off

On or Off Villagers: On or Off

When you’re ready, select “Start” and your world will be generated and you can begin exploring. The next time you hop on LEGO Fortnite, your world should already be selected. However, if you want to switch between worlds, you can view them by navigating to the “Select World” option, once again.

That concludes our guide on how to create your own world in LEGO Fortnite.