How to Unlock All Game Modes | Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

There are a lot of game modes in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. While some of them were included in the original Wii title, some, such as Merry Magoland, are exclusive to the Switch remake version. When players first load the game, however, the only game mode that’s available from the Mode Selection screen is the Story mode.
Luckily, unlocking the rest of the game modes is pretty simple, but be warned: it will take a little bit of patience. Here’s everything you need to know about unlocking every game mode in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe.
More Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe guides:
| 1-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 1-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 2-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 3-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 4-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 5-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-3 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-4 Energy Sphere Locations | 6-5 Energy Sphere Locations | 7-1 Energy Sphere Locations | 7-2 Energy Sphere Locations | 7-3 Energy Sphere Locations | Energy Sphere Completion Rewards | How to Unlock Merry Magoland | Goal Game Explained | HAL Easter Egg Location Part 1 |
How to Unlock All Game Modes
There are five game modes total in Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe as well as a theater for viewing cutscenes and a jukebox for listening to the game’s music. Here’s how to unlock each one.
- Story: Unlocked by default at the start of the game.
- Theater: Unlocked by default at the start of the game. You can only view cutscenes in the theater, however, if you’ve seen them in the game’s different modes.
- Merry Magoland: Unlocked by completing the first two levels of Story mode. In Merry Magoland, you’ll be able to play a plethora of mini-games and unlock masks that you can wear in the other game modes.
- Extra: Unlocked by completing all the levels and bosses in Story mode. Extra is essentially the same as Story, however, players have reduced health to start and levels have been redesigned to be harder including things like new enemies and revamped boss fights.
- The Arena: Unlocked by completing all the levels and bosses in Story mode. The Arena is a boss rush mode that pits you against select bosses and mini-bosses from the story while timing you.
- Magolor Epilogue: the Interdimensional Traveler: Unlocked by completing all the levels and bosses in Story mode. Like Merry Magoland, this is also a new mode exclusive to Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe. In it, you play as a weakened Magolor after the events of the game’s main story.
- Jukebox: Unlocked by completing all the levels and bosses in Story mode. Like the Theater, tracks will be unlocked in the Jukebox as you hear them in the game.