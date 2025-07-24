Clair Obscur Expedition 33 Getting Special Vinyl Soundtrack Release

If you somehow haven’t heard at this point, Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is easily one of the best games of 2025. Like, really, it’s that good, and just about everyone who’s played it, including critics from all over, has praised the team at Sandfall Interactive for making one of the best RPGs in recent memory. That says a lot, too, because there have been some REALLY good RPGs recently, but this one just hits on a much different note than the others. Gamers can’t get enough of the game’s looks, its characters, its twisting story, and, of course, the soundtrack.

To that end, some of the game’s “not stars” decided to do a special video where they revealed that Clair Obscur Expedition 33 would get a CD and Vinyl soundtrack release via places like Laced Records. True to “its name,” you will have three different options on what you want to get to hear the full soundtrack.

You can get an 8-disc CD set, a double vinyl, or a 6-LP set! To be clear, each one will have different things for you to get. For example, the double vinyl will only feature 20 tracks from the game, while the 6-LP set will have 63 songs. So, be sure to look at the full details before deciding which one you want to get! The double vinyl and CD sets will be $44, while the 6-LP collection will be $145. Here’s the reveal video for the soundtrack:

https://twitter.com/The_Ben_Starr/status/1948006293559759258

As noted by VGC, the game’s composer, Lorien Testard, had this to say about the soundtrack release:

“I’m very happy to announce these Clair Obscur Expedition 33 physical soundtrack sets. A huge thank you to Sandfall Interactive and Laced for making these releases a reality, and to Nicholas Maxson-Francombe for creating all the beautiful musical artwork on the sleeves. I wish you a wonderful journey through the world and the soundtrack of Expedition 33. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for sharing your adventures with us!”

So, yeah, this soundtrack is something that both fans and the dev team have wanted for a while, and now, you’re going to get it! Or, at least, you have the option of getting it.

For those who haven’t played the title yet, though, what are you waiting for? The buzz around the game has been going on for months, and if you’re lucky, you might be able to get it on sale on certain sites.