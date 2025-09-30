Silent Hill f: How To Get The UFO Ending | Easter Egg Guide

Yes, the UFO Ending is back in Silent Hill f. This long-running Easter egg in the Silent Hill series has been appearing since the beginning, and one of the five endings here can be unlocked pretty early in the story — you won’t have to travel far to get this ending. You’ll need to listen to a secret broadcast, then find hidden space posters all over town. Finding them all (at the right time in the story) unlocks the UFO Ending and it’s a doozy this time.

Completing this Easter egg will unlock the Great Space Invasion! achievement / trophy. There are more space alien endings we’ve covered — like the Silent Hill 2 Remake UFO ending, or even the secret Dog ending. Too bad, there’s no dog ending here.

UFO Ending | Easter Egg Guide

The UFO ending can be earned on any playthrough and has several steps to complete. You’ll need to find specific items at specific times — here’s a quick rundown of steps.

Listen to the hidden radio at the start of the game.

at the start of the game. In Ebisugaoka on your third visit (after Rinko’s House and before the middle school) examine three posters in order .

on your third visit (after Rinko’s House and before the middle school) examine . Find the movie review at the General Store.

That’s it. These steps can be done no matter how many times you’ve completed this game. Technically, this is possible on your first playthrough. We recommend waiting until NG+.

Step #1: The Radio

The radio is found very early in the game — after escaping the red kudzu, you’ll appear in the south of Ebisugaoka. Progress until you reach the concrete canal area. Early in the area, there’s a side-path with metal debris you can duck under to reach a room down some stairs.

At the bottom of the stairs, interact with the radio to listen to reports of UFOs. Go to the location shown above to reach this radio. Activate it and listen — that finishes the first step. The next step doesn’t come until later in the story.

Step #2: The Movie Posters

Progress the story and reach Rinko’s House — complete the Dark Shrine / Nightmare sequence, and you’ll return to Ebisugaoka for the third time. This time, you’ll go toward Shu’s House and reach the middle school. This step can be completed at any point BEFORE going to the middle school.

There are three movie posters Hinaka must interact with IN ORDER. These three posters can only be interacted with in this chapter. This is the point in the story where you will follow Shu and Rinko through town and discover that the center of the village has become infected with red kudzu.

Poster #1: In the rice field south of Rinko’s house, go to the house in the far south-east. There’s a leaning piece of debris Hinako can move to reach the backyard. The movie poster is in the backyard, on the wall of the house.

Poster #2: Next, go south. Use the road with the truck (Hinako will comment that the truck has moved) to reach the concrete canal area. You’ll find it nearby just as you enter this part of the map. Check the screenshot location. It’s right next to the shrine at the start of this area.

Poster #3: Return to the center of Ebisugaoka and look in the area north of the general store with the large bloated enemy patrolling. Interact with this poster to trigger the last UFO event.

With all three posters used, a movie review will appear at the general store where your first friend died to the red kudzu.

Step #3: The Movie Review

Return to the General Store where the red kudzu first appeared and you met Shu early in the game. This is also where you wrapped up your friend’s body. A giant bloated enemy patrols here with others — making it difficult to access the General Store front.

Lure enemies away and defeat them, and once the area is clear you’ll be free to grab the movie review. Read it and you’ll initiate the UFO Ending.

This ending is in 1960s manga format and has your friends being silly. They’re worried about body-snatching aliens, and the Fog Monster appears here as a robot that detects aliens. It doesn’t work, but the three friends discuss embarrassing topics to prove they aren’t aliens. It’s a surprisingly long joke ending, and the silliest Easter egg in the game. It’s also a pretty happy ending because everyone goes home safe.