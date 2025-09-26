Silent Hill f is the newest game in the long-running survival horror franchise and takes the series far beyond the streets of the titular town to do some things that are completely different from the games that came before. Taking place in 1960s Japan, players take control of Hinako Shimizu, a young and rebellious girl in an isolated town. After a fight with her parents, she heads into town to meet with her friends, where she is met with the series’ infamous fog and the monsters that come with it. She will be forced to fight her way through this nightmare as she confronts otherworldly phenomena as well as secrets and trauma that she has been holding deep within herself. For players who want to know the full list of these challenges as they make their way to a 100% completion, this article has got you covered! This article provides players with a fully comprehensive list of all of the Achievements and Trophies in Silent Hill f.

Full Achievement and Trophy List in Silent Hill f

There are a total of 56 Achievements in Silent Hill f, with PlayStation having a total of 57 Trophies due to the Platinum Trophy that is unlocked when all other Trophies are acquired. These Achievements and Trophies can be unlocked by completing main story milestones such as defeating boss fights, solving puzzles, and finding collectibles.

Here is the full list of all the Achievements and Trophies available in Silent Hill f:

Platinum – I Still Have Wings: Obtain all trophies.

Surrounded by Fog: The baby bird takes her first steps.

The Fox's Guidance: The fox watches over the chicken coop.

Scarecrow's Whispers: As you bask in the sun, I sink into shadows.

Cleansed: Wash thoroughly before eating.

On the Way to School: The little sparrow escapes with its friends, wings flapping nervously…

Shell of the Past: What exactly have we learned?

The Farewell Party: You have no place in my future.

A Dangerous Path: For whom do I tread such a treacherous path?

Plucked Wings: Anything for you.

Parting on Good Terms: Good terms? No. I'm here to burn bridges.

Solar & Lunar Eclipse: Two portals open; doors to a secret world.

The Path of Self-Preservation: I refuse.

The Path of Exultation: I accept.

Coming Home to Roost: Drown in a bottomless pit of self-doubt.

Fox's Wedding: Dolls are happiest when they are loved.

The Fox Wets Its Tail: A hell of your own choosing. Nothing else matters, now.

Ebisugaoka in Silence: We need to talk about our future.

The Great Space Invasion: Rise up! The Space Army is coming!

Thankful to be Here: Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Story” or higher.

Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Story” or higher. Grateful for a Worthy Foe: Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Hard” or higher.

Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Hard” or higher. Clear Skies: Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Lost in the Fog”.

Complete the game with action difficulty set to “Lost in the Fog”. Intellectual Pursuits: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Story”.

Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Story”. Wise Researcher: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Hard”.

Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Hard”. Puzzle Master: Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Lost in the Fog”.

Complete the game with puzzle difficulty set to “Lost in the Fog”. Like the Fleeing Hare: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Ebisugawa without getting hit.

Escaped from the Fog Monster at Ebisugawa without getting hit. Untouchable: Opened the Shrine Vault at the Shrine Path without getting hit.

Opened the Shrine Vault at the Shrine Path without getting hit. Acupuncture Specialist: Arrived at the Nishida residence without making a single mistake on the scarecrow puzzle.

Arrived at the Nishida residence without making a single mistake on the scarecrow puzzle. A Federal Offense: Opened the Igarashi residence’s mailbox.

Opened the Igarashi residence’s mailbox. The Sound of Silence: Defeated Sakuko without getting hit by the suzu bell attack.

Defeated Sakuko without getting hit by the suzu bell attack. Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation!: Defeated the Giant Monster in front of Chizuruya General Store.

Defeated the Giant Monster in front of Chizuruya General Store. No One Left Behind: Stopped a certain number of enemies behind the white rabbit crest door from reanimating.

Stopped a certain number of enemies behind the white rabbit crest door from reanimating. Agile Escape: Escaped from the Fog Monster at Sugisato without getting hit.

Escaped from the Fog Monster at Sugisato without getting hit. Echoes of Jealousy: Defeated Rinko without being hit by her puppets.

Defeated Rinko without being hit by her puppets. O Divine Tree: Discovered the Thousand Year Cedar.

Discovered the Thousand Year Cedar. Just Shut Up for Once, Dad!: Defeated Hinako’s father before her mother at the Shimizu residence.

Defeated Hinako’s father before her mother at the Shimizu residence. Sly Like the Fox: Obtained all the crests without making a single mistake on the Inari statue puzzle.

Obtained all the crests without making a single mistake on the Inari statue puzzle. Where Are You Going?: Caught up with the Fog Monsters 3 times.

Caught up with the Fog Monsters 3 times. The Bird that Flies Highest: Defeated the Shiromuku without dying once.

Defeated the Shiromuku without dying once. Fox Tamer: Defeated all the summoned monsters before putting an end to the Shichibi.

Defeated all the summoned monsters before putting an end to the Shichibi. Puppetmaster: Defeated the Tsukumogami without getting hit by a single arrow.

Defeated the Tsukumogami without getting hit by a single arrow. God Slayer: Defeated both the Tsukumogami and the Kyubi within 10 minutes of the fight starting.

Defeated both the Tsukumogami and the Kyubi within 10 minutes of the fight starting. Winners Don’t Do Drugs: Reached the Iwai residence without taking a single capsule and left the capsules on Shu’s desk in his workshop.

Reached the Iwai residence without taking a single capsule and left the capsules on Shu’s desk in his workshop. The Malevolent Blade Never Rusts: Obtained the Scared Sword after uncovering its legend.

Treasured Belonging: Obtained the small vial containing the Agura no Hotei-sama.

Obtained the small vial containing the Agura no Hotei-sama. Be Free of Your Hatred: Purified the Sacred Sword.

Purified the Sacred Sword. A Gift I Cannot Accept: Offered the Brooch to the ancient Jizo Statue.

Offered the Brooch to the ancient Jizo Statue. Close to the Sun: Fully upgraded Health, Sanity, and Stamina.

Fully upgraded Health, Sanity, and Stamina. Fervent Collector: Obtained all the items that increase inventory size.

Obtained all the items that increase inventory size. Omamori Collector: Obtained all the omamori available from hokora.

Obtained all the omamori available from hokora. Omamori Sage: Obtained all the hidden omamori.

Obtained all the hidden omamori. Inari-sama’s Secrets: Opened all rooms and boxes marked with Inari-sama’s seal.

Opened all rooms and boxes marked with Inari-sama’s seal. The Truth about the Tsunkei Family: Obtained the following documents: “Housemaid’s Note”, “Family Physician’s Log”, and Strict Mother’s Letter.

Fate of the Apostate: Obtained the following documents: "Diary of Revenge".

A Miko Possessed: Obtained the following documents: "Sakuko's Diary".

Fires of Jealousy: Obtained the following documents: "Rinko's Diary".

Obtained the following documents: “Rinko’s Diary”. Good Intentions…: Obtained the following documents: “Clinical Trial”.

