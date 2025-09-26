Silent Hill f: Altar Puzzle Guide

While players have to put their combat skills to the test against the terrifying monsters of Silent Hill f, the puzzles are the true star of the show. After being transported to a strange otherworldly temple, Hinako will be faced with the game’s first puzzle: The Altar Puzzle. This first challenge might stump a few players, so allow me to break down how to overcome this puzzle and escape this strange building. This guide will show players how to complete the Altar Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Altar Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Altar Puzzle is found when you enter the Otherworld area called the Shrine Path for the first time and find yourself trapped in a temple. At the far end of the room is a shrine with 5 offerings and altars. You will need to read the paper in front of the altar and then place all of the offerings on the correct altars to solve this puzzle.

Like all of the puzzles in the game, the Altar Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Riddle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Hard Difficulty

For the Hard version of this puzzle, each altar will have symbols that seemingly have no relationship to the items on the plates. You will need to pick up each offering and examine it to find which item each one corresponds to.

Looking at the side of the first item, you will see drawings of bamboo, which match the drawing on the leftmost altar. The jar item on the next plate features the same flower as the one drawn on the middle altar at its bottom. The rat on the middle plate is wrapped in a leaf and the rightmost altar also depicts a leaf. The small dress has a flower on its back, which matches the back right altar. The dead fish depicts a tree in the middle of its wrapping, matching the carving in the back left altar.

After examining all the offerings, you will know the order of the offerings is the following:

Offering #1 is on Altar #1

Offering #2 is on Altar #3

Offering #3 is on Altar #5

Offering #4 is on Altar #4

Offering #5 is on Altar #2

Once this is done correctly, a cutscene will play and the puzzle will be solved.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Altar puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.