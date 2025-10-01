Silent Hill f: How To Unlock All Endings

There are five endings in Silent Hill f and you’ll need to playthrough the entire game three times minimum to see them all. Cycling through the game is the only way to fully understand what’s going on here, and NG+ playthroughs change the story subtly by giving you access to weapons earlier, and you’ll keep key items like the brooch.

There’s a lot to discover here, including lots of notes, new cutscenes and more that only appear on the second (or third) cycle. If you want to see everything Silent Hill f has to offer and earn the true ending, check out the guides below.

Ending #1: Coming Home To Roost

The standard, normal ending to Silent Hill f. This ending unlocks on your first playthrough.

No extra requirements. This is the first ending in the game.

After the credits, you’ll be prompted to save your game.

Save to get a completed save file. Load or continue to enter NG+.

Ending #2: Fox’s Wedding

The second ending requires completing the Sacred Sword side-quest and choosing to Purify the sword before the final boss encounter. This ending and all others next on this list are only available in NG+ or higher.

NEVER use Red Capsules . Avoid using these consumables entirely. Even one use will invalidate this run.

use . Avoid using these consumables entirely. Even one use will invalidate this run. Complete the Sacred Sword side-quest and collect the sword at the Sacred Tree after leaving Shu’s House. Learn all the steps to earn the Sacred Sword here.

side-quest and collect the sword at the Sacred Tree after leaving Shu’s House. Learn all the steps to earn the Sacred Sword here. Solve the Main Hall garden puzzle. Collect the key item in the garden ( Agura no Hotei-sama ). This turns the water in the last shrine red.

garden puzzle. Collect the key item in the garden ( ). This turns the water in the last shrine red. Use the Sacred Sword at the Sugisato Mountain shrine with the red water to purify the sword. Learn how to purify the Sacred Sword here.

Reach the end of the story with the purified Sacred Sword and the Agura no Hotei-same key item to earn this complicated ending. Check out our full Fox’s Wedding Ending Guide here.

Ending #3: The Fox Wets It’s Tail

This is an alternate version of the previous ending with a different final boss. Like the previous ending, you must obtain the Sacred Sword, but there’s a twist here. This ending is only available in NG+.

NEVER use Red Capsules . Just like the previous ending.

use . Just like the previous ending. Complete the Sacred Sword side-quest and collect the sword at the Sacred Tree after leaving Shu’s House. Learn all the steps to earn the Sacred Sword here.

side-quest and collect the sword at the Sacred Tree after leaving Shu’s House. Learn all the steps to earn the Sacred Sword here. Do NOT purify the Sacred Sword. You can complete the garden puzzle, just don’t use the red basin in Sugisato Mountain.

And that’s it. This ending is easier to unlock than Ending #2 — you need the Sacred Sword, but don’t need to purify it. Even if you’ve solved the purification puzzle in the Main Hall area, simply don’t use the Sugisato Mountain Shrine and place the sword in the red liquid. Skip that part and you’ll automatically trigger this ending.

Ending #4: Ebisugaoka In Silence

The true ending is the most complicated conclusion in the game. There are more requirements here, but if you’ve got the Sacred Sword and the red water purification unlocked, this ending is easy to trigger.

This ending is only available after completing ANY TWO other endings on the same save file. Your NG++ save file must have two complete ending icons.

save file must have two complete ending icons. NEVER use Red Capsules . Like the other NG+ endings, this is required.

use . Like the other NG+ endings, this is required. Complete the Sacred Sword side-quest and purify the sword. Learn how to get the Sacred Sword and then how to purify it with our guides.

On the path to Hinako’s House past the playground in Ebisugaoka, defeat a pregnant monster the generates new enemies and go north. There’s a hidden Jizo Statue at the end. Interact with the statue to give up the brooch key item.

Complete the sixth secret Jizo Statue to unlock the most elaborate — and difficult — ending in the game. Be prepared for a grueling boss fight. Check out our full Ebisugaoka In Silence guide here for in-depth details.

Ending #5: UFO Ending

The UFO Ending is a hidden Easter egg that ends the game much earlier than usual. It can be unlocked by interacting with a series of objects throughout the early game.

This ending is only available on NG+ .

. During the opening, after escaping the red kudzu, you’ll reach the canals area. Look for metal debris Hinako can duck under and go downstairs. There’s a radio with a strange message.

After listening to the radio, progress until you reach Rinko’s House . After waking up and leaving her house, you’ll need to move through Ebisugaoka to reach the Middle School. There are three posters you need to interact with before reaching the Middle School.

. After waking up and leaving her house, you’ll need to move through Ebisugaoka to reach the Middle School. There are you need to interact with before reaching the Middle School. Once the posters have been used, a movie review will appear at the General Store in the center of Ebisugaoka. Use it to trigger the ending.

Check out the full UFO Ending guide here for step-by-step instructions. The movie review at the end is located on the main street that’s patrolled by a giant enemy with the knife hand — you’ll need to clear out some of the many enemies here to safely collect the review. Reading it will end the game and take into the UFO cutscene, then credits.