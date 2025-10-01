Silent Hill f: Light Puzzle Guide

During the Worship Hall portion of Silent Hill f, Hinako will be forced to confront her true feelings for her friends. When it comes to leaving Sakuko in the dark permanently, she must first solve the Light puzzle. Players will need to parse a ritual involving a series of statues to complete this puzzle and make their way deeper in the Otherworld. This guide will show players how to complete the Light Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Light Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Light puzzle is found at the end of the eastern hallways of the Worship Hall. This is the third Otherworld section and is accessed after completing the Ebisugaoka Middle School section of the game. Once in the hall, go through the White Rabbit Crest door to the right of the main hall. Make your way through this entire area and you will reach a chamber with a series of cages and Sakuko locked in one of the cages. Go up to the altar to find a Sheet of Fine Paper document. This note will give you a clue on how to solve the Light puzzle, but it will change depending on your Puzzle Difficulty.

Like most of the puzzles in the game, the Light Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

Hard Difficulty

On the Hard Difficulty, the paper will say the following:

Two must face each other as one to pray from mutual prosperity. Those who do shall ift their head to level height as if they were reflections in a mirror, as custom dictates

With the shading light shall you condemn the past to the dark.

Turn around to face away from the altar. To your left and right, there are two pedestals, each with a statue of a fox and a rabbit. You will need to turn these statues to reflect what the note said.

For this difficulty, you will need to have the fox on the left pedestal to face the left and then have the rabbit on the left pedestal face the right. Have the fox on the right pedestal face the left and the rabbit on the right pedestal face the right.

This will level all of the cages behind the pedestals, opening them up. In the middle left and middle right cages, there is a Talon Lampshade. Pick both of them up.

Put a lampshade on both lamps that are to the left and right of the altar. This will darken the room and allow you to pick up a key on the altar. This will play a cutscene, which marks the end of the Light puzzle. You will get The White Rabbit Emblem Key as your reward, allowing you to progress deeper into the Worship Hall.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

You now know how to complete the Light puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.