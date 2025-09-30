Silent Hill f: How To Get The Sacred Sword | Secret Weapon Guide

The Sacred Sword is an important Silent Hill f secret weapon that’s required to earn more endings in New Game Plus. The sword is the best weapon in the game, and it appears right at the start on your next playthrough after you’ve unlocked it — this unique weapon regenerates durability while you’re using other weapons and unlocks a fourth weapon slot. It makes exploration a breeze on future playthroughs, and it’s just fun to unlock and play around with.

Here we’ll explain how to unlock the Sacred Sword and start slicing up bad guys. It’s a complicated process, so here’s how to get started. Unlocking the Sacred Sword earns you The Malevolent Blade Never Rusts trophy / achievement.

Sacred Sword | Secret Weapon Guide

The Sacred Sword is a powerful secret weapon that is only available in NG+. You must complete the story once and load a save file with at least one complete ending. Save files with endings unlocked have a red line and small symbols showing which endings have been unlocked.

Sacred Sword Requirements :

: Only available in NG+ .

. Find five Jizo Statues hidden in Ebisugaoka and place an offering at each statue.

hidden in and place an offering at each statue. The statues appear between Nightmare / Dark Shrine sequences.

Go to the Sacred Tree after the Main Hall / Shu’s House to gain the Sacred Sword.

Between major story events, you’ll be able to explore the town of Ebisugaoka. Between story and dream sequences, new research photos will appear showing you the hidden location of a nearby Jizo Statue. Interacting with the statue will flash an image of an offering — these offerings are also nearby.

Finding the offering and placing it at the statue will cause a bell to chime. That means you’ve completed that step. Complete all five Jizo Statues and you’ll find the Sacred Sword at the Sacred Tree Shrine, which is near Shu’s House in the mountain region.

The trickiest part of this quest is finding all the Jizo Statues and offerings. Here’s where to find them all.

Jizo Statue #1

Research Journal Photo: Right at the start of the game, before you find your friends at Ebisugaoka, a new house has opened up to the southeast of the starting location of Hinako’s House. The door to the house is open. Go inside to find the Research Journal Photo #1 on the table. This shows the Jizo Statue, but we can get the offering now.

Offering: In the same house where we collected the photo, go upstairs and explore the unlocked bedroom to collect the Balcony Key. Open the balcony door, then use the key to unlock the second bedroom. You’ll find the Treasure Hunting Game Key inside — don’t miss the Packing Tips booklet to earn +1 permanent inventory slots.

The key unlocks small chests around the house that contain notes and items. Go to the kitchen storage room and open the locked chest to get the Faded Bride Doll.

Jizo Statue: The statue is southwest, down the hill and past the red postbox house. It is right before you enter the main road of the village at the base of the hill. Opposite the red postbox, you’ll find the small statue. Interact with it — you’ll get a vision of the offering. But we’ve already got what you need. Interact with the statue to place the Faded Bride Doll and finish the first step.

Jizo Statue #2

Research Journal Photo: The second statue is found after completing the first nightmare. Your goal will be to reach Rinko’s House to the northeast of the General Store. It’s found on the stoop of the house before reaching the rice fields, near the Hokora Shrine save point on the road. The photo shows the location of the Jizo Statue but isn’t required. Check the map location above.

Jizo Statue: In the north of the rice field, there’s a small construction area on the road going east-to-west. This road normally leads to Rinko’s House but is blocked at this section. Interact with the statue to spot the offering.

Offering: The offering is located at the shrine directly north of the Jizo Statue. Go to the main north-south road to the west of the statue, then go north up the stairs to the large shrine area. You’ll find the Rusted Flask up here. If you haven’t picked it up already, you can also get the Key To Sakuko’s Mailbox here — return to the Jizo Statue and place the offering to complete this step.

Jizo Statue #3

Research Journal Photo: Found on the path to the Middle School after completing Rinko’s House. To reach the school, you’ll follow Shu and Rinko south through the canals area of Ebisugaoka. The note is located on the main path as you leave the canals area and reach the hills before the middle school. The note is on an oil drum.

Jizo Statue: Leaving the canals, you’ll find the Jizo Statue at the house south of the ruined bridge with the waterfall leading to the middle school. There’s a statue at the side of the house to the left (west) on the main road leading to the school.

Offering: The offering is easy this time. It’s found on the other side of the ruined bridge leading to the middle school, directly north of the statue. Follow Shu to the school but don’t go inside yet. Instead, circle back to the wrecked waterfall path to get the Broken Geta Sandals. Return them to the statue to complete the next phase.

Jizo Statue #4

Research Journal Photo: After the Middle School level, you’ll reach the mountain region called Sugisato. This is on the path to Shu’s house. Progress to the shed, then escape the Fog Monster and reach a set of houses new Shu — but don’t go inside yet. Take the stairs up to the west to reach Sukako’s family shrine. You’ll find a note on one of the stone platforms.

Jizo Statue: On the way to Shu’s House, there’s a shut gate on the right of the main path. The statue is right there. You’ll walk right past it on the main path going forward.

Offering: Like all offerings, it is close to the Jizo Statue. Go to Shu’s House and reach the backyard. There’s a plot-important shed you’ll need to enter in the back. Don’t go inside yet. Instead, go to the right side of the shed to locate the Cracked Hibachi Brazier. Return it to the statue.

Jizo Statue #5

Research Journal Photo: The final photo is found after completing Shu’s House / Main Hall. At this point in the story, you’ll need to travel to the Shimizu Residence — your house — but don’t return to Ebisugaoka just yet. On the path east of Shu’s House, you’ll reach the second house. It’s on the bench.

Jizo Statue: Continuing on, look for a two-story shack-like house marked with a streetlamp to the east of Shu’s House. Up the stone stairs, you’ll find the Jizo Statue. You’ll find it before reaching the main village to the east.

Offering: From the Jizo Statue house, go east on the map and reach the back of the house to find a giant knife stuck into the tree. This is Dad’s Old Kitchen Knife. Take it and place it on the statue to complete all five steps.

Getting The Sacred Sword

Now that all steps are complete, Hinako will cryptically talk to herself. Return to Sukako’s Family Shrine by backtracking to the area before Shu’s House. At the Shrine, go up the stairs in the back to find the Sacred Tree. Enemies are populating the path back to the tree, so be ready for a fight.

Approaching the tree will trigger a cutscene where Hinako acquires the cursed sword. This special weapon is extremely powerful and regenerates durability when you’re using other weapons. It can never break and gives you a fourth weapon slot dedicated to the Sacred Sword only.

This weapon is important for two secret endings and can be purified to unlock the NG++ “true” ending.