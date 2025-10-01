Silent Hill f: No One Left Behind Achievement Guide

When players return to the Otherworld for the third time in Silent Hill f, Hinako will encounter a new combat system revolving around a series of blue lanterns. During the previous visits to the Otherworld, enemies that were defeated would eventually be revived. Now, players can permanently kill enemies but only when they are close to specific lanterns. By killing a specific number of enemies near these lanterns, players will be able to unlock the “No One Left Behind” Achievement and Trophy. The description of this Achievement doesn’t give a specific number, so players might struggle to figure out how many enemies need to be absorbed by these lanterns to get this Achievement. So, allow me to clear up any confusion and give players the exact number of enemies that need to be defeated to unlock this Achievement. This guide will show players how to unlock the “No One Left Behind” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “No One Left Behind” Achievement in Silent Hill f

This Achievement can be unlocked during the Worship Hall portion of the game, the area that you go through during your third visit to the Otherworld. Go through the White Rabbit Crest door, the large double doors on the east side of the main chamber. As you make your way through this part of the halls, you will fight several enemies that will reanimate if killed. There is a way to stop them from reanimating. This can be done by killing these enemies while they are close to the blue lanterns found throughout the area. You will know that an enemy is in range when they emit a light blue aura. When you defeat the enemy, they will be absorbed by the lantern and permanently killed.

The only confusing part about this Achievement is that it only says that you need to stop a “certain number of enemies from reanimating,” meaning you don’t know the exact number. It also implies that you need to have fewer than a certain number of reanimations, which might lead you to assume that you can skip encounters. That’s not how this Achievement works. You will need to kill a certain number of enemies and have them absorbed by the lanterns, and I can tell you that number. The number of enemies that you need to kill near the lanterns is 8. Once you kill your 8th enemy and their soul is absorbed, you will unlock this Achievement.

You now know how to unlock the “No One Left Behind” Achievement in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.