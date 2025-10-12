Silent Hill f: Shichibi Boss Fight Guide

When players make their way through their New Game+ playthrough of Silent Hill f, several new endings can be achieved by fulfilling specific parameters during your playthrough. If Hinako is able to rebel against her arranged marriage, then Fox Mask will reveal his true Kitsune form, a god known as Shichibi, the final boss of the The Fox Wets Its Tail ending. This powerful beast can be a hassle to take down, so players might need help taking so that they can unlock this ending. This guide will show players how to beat the Shichibi Boss Fight in Silent Hill f.

How to Beat the Shichibi Boss Fight in Silent Hill f

The Shichibi is the final boss of The Fox Wets Its Tail ending, one of the New Game+ endings in Silent Hill f. You will need to finish your playthrough without using any Red Capsule healing items, get the Purified Sacred Sword, and DO NOT acquire the Agura no Hotei-sama. Once all this is done, just finish the rest of the playthrough and this boss will be at the end.

Before starting this battle, you will want to make sure you’ve equipped the right Omamori perks to make this fight a bit easier. Depending on how much you’ve upgraded Hinako, it’s possible you could equip only a single Omamori or have multiple, so I will list several options and you can decide which you prefer. This first selection of Omamori are Hidden Omamori, so you will need to find them during your playthrough in specific locations. The Hawk Omamori is great for this fight since it will increase your focus charge time, allowing you to perform Focus Attacks quickly. The Suzuran Omamori will make Perfect Dodges easier to perform. The Bull is also great as it decreases the Stamina consumed by Heavy and Focus Attacks. Since this is a New Game+ exclusive boss, you can also get the Rabbit Omamori, which will allow you to follow up a Perfect Dodge with a Heavy Attack parry. This means that every attack becomes parriable as long as you can perform a Perfect Dodge.

At any hokora, you can spend Faith to get a random Omamori that is different from the Hidden ones. If you’ve gotten the Beetle Omamori is one of these hokora Omamori and is great for this fight since it increases damage done to stunned enemies. The Dolphin is great as well since it will restore Max Sanity on a Perfect Dodge. The Owl will greatly decrease sanity consumption while using Focus. Finally, the Mantis Omamori slightly restores health after each successful Counter. Acquiring any of these Omamori before this battle requires some luck, but make sure you put it on if you were lucky enough to get it from one of these small shrines.

The Scichibi’s most basic attack is a single swipe attack. He will lift up one of his front legs and quickly slam it down. Very straightforward to see coming and avoid, just be ready for its speed.

The boss will sometimes jump away from Hinako to create some distance. When far away, he can stick his tail in the ground and create glowing circles around the arena. Red spears will shoot out of these circles for a short time.

One of his heavy attacks sees the boss step back and roar while showing its side. After a delay, it will stab down all of its tails on top of you. You can perform a parry during the roar.

When you do enough damage, a giant red ball will surround the Shichibi and turn it back into the human form of Fox Mask. Weak shadow versions of the monsters you fought throughout the game will begin to spawn. When all the enemies are dead or a certain amount of time passes, Fox Mask will burst into a blue flame, turning back into Shichibi, though this time the red fur has streaks of gold. This begins Phase 2

He will retain all of his attacks from Phase 1 but will get a few new moves. One of the most powerful is the 3-hit combo. Shichibi will pull back onto his back legs before slamming down and very quickly following up with a swipe. He will then roar and, after a pause, backflip away from you. The backflip causes a wave attack through the water that you will need to avoid.

His new bite attack sees him pull his head back before quickly chomping down toward Hinako with a single bite. The startup of this attack might look like the early parts of other attacks, so don’t let the fast-moving bite catch you off guard.

He also has an attack where he leaps a short distance and then performs a spin and swipes at you with all of his tails.

Another giant red ball will surround the Shichibi at the end of Phase 2, and the same phase transition will happen again, though the shadow versions of the monsters will be stronger. When all the enemies are dead or a certain amount of time passes, Fox Mask will burst into a blue flame, turning back into Shichibi, this time almost fully gold. This is the 3rd and final phase.

Phase 3 sees a few changes, like the ability to summon monsters during the fight and a new jump attack. Shichibi will stick all of his tails into the ground and use them to push off and jump high into the air. After a short delay, he will come crashing down, slamming all of his tails onto you. Besides this, he retains all of his attacks from Phases 1 and 2.

Damage him until the red ball turns him back into Fox Mask. Defeat the final and toughest shadow monsters. When Fox Mask is consumed by the blue flame, the fight will end. Use your parries and dodges to create openings to attack the bosses. You will be limited to the weapons that you’ve brought into the fight, so I would suggest having at least one Heavy Weapon to get some massive damage off against the bosses. Create openings, strike with some heavy strikes, parry when possible, and use Repair Kits to keep your most powerful tools. You also have the Purified Sacred Sword for this fight, so make sure you use that to get a lot of powerful and quick attacks on the fast-moving boss. It’s also possible that you’ve completed the UFO Ending before doing this fight, so I suggest also getting the PP-8001 Lightsaber weapon to do quick put powerful attacks.

Repeat the process of dodging, parrying, and heavy attacks until you completely take down the boss’s health. A cutscene will play and the Shichibi will fall as The Fox Wets Its Tail begins. If you beat all of the shadow monsters before beating the boss, you will unlock the “Fox Tamer” Achievement/Trophy.

You now know how to beat the Shichibi boss fight in Silent Hill f.