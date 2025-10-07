Silent Hill f: Rinko Boss Fight Guide

After Hinako completes all of her rituals in Silent Hill f and takes on the traits of the Fox, a boss awaits to test her new abilities. This boss is known as the Rinko-like Entity, a twisted version of her jealous friend that is more than happy to send Hinako far away, either as a bride or a corpse. Players will need to know how to use their new Fox-based attacks and how to get around these flames of jealousy to take down this fight and take another step toward the Fox Mask’s ultimate goal. This guide will show players how to beat the Rinko Boss Fight in Silent Hill f.

How to Beat the Rinko Boss Fight in Silent Hill f

The Rinko-like Entity is found at the end of the Main Hall section of the game, the fourth Otherworld section. You will reach this zone after completing the Sugisato forest area and reaching Shu’s house. Make your way through the area and complete the 3 rituals that give Hinako the Fox Arm, Beastial Form, and the Mask of the Fox Clan. Once you’ve gotten all of the rituals, go to the middle of the Main Hall and use the Mask to melt the marked walls with Focus. Go to the north end of the Main Hall and pass through the two giant doors at the far end of the zone. Once through the door, a cutscene will play, and the boss fight will start.

Since you will only be able to fight this boss with a single weapon, you don’t have much choice in how to engage the battle, but you can make some choices about your Omamoris to make this fight a bit easier. Depending on how much you’ve upgraded Hinako, it’s possible you could equip only a single Omamori or have multiple, so I will list several options and you can decide which you prefer. This first selection of Omamori are Hidden Omamori, so you will need to find them during your playthrough in specific locations. The Hawk Omamori is great for this fight since it will increase your focus charge time, allowing you to perform Focus Attacks quickly. This can interrupt a lot of Rinko’s attacks and take out her puppets in single hits. The Bull is also great as it decreases the Stamina consumed by Heavy and Focus Attacks. Since Rinko has some minions supporting her in battle, the Crow Omamori can be useful as it allows you to restore health upon defeating enemies.

At any hokora, you can spend Faith to get a random Omamori that is different from the Hidden ones. If you’ve gotten the Beetle Omamori is one of these hokora Omamoris and is great for this fight since it increases damage done to stunned enemies. The Dolphin is great as well since it will restore Max Sanity on a Perfect Dodge. The Owl will greatly decrease sanity consumption while using Focus. Finally, the Mantis Omamori slightly restores health after each successful Counter. Acquiring any of these Omamori before this battle requires some luck, but make sure you put it on if you were lucky enough to get it from one of these small shrines.

Rinko has several attacks that switch between using her staff weapon, fire-based projectiles, and the puppets that she summons to attack you. Her most basic attack and the one you will likely see the most is her combo attack. She will grip her weapon with both hands and pull it behind her head. She will perform two swipes with her attack before pausing and performing a shoulder tackle for the final hit of the combo. She will be parryable during the shoulder tackle, so you can risk the damage to attempt a parry here if you want to get some extra damage and stun.

Another one of her attacks is when she charges at you to perform a quick upward slash. She will telegraph this attack by extending her weapon arm down and to her side before quickly sprinting toward you.

Rinko can reach her hand into her chest, causing her to bend over. Her follow-up attack after doing this depends on your distance from her. If you’re far away, she will pull the fire out of her chest, raise her arm behind her head, and perform an overarm throw of fireballs toward you. If you are close to her, she will quickly rip the fire from her chest and throw the fireballs in a single motion. Be prepared for this so you know the delay (or lack thereof) between the hand removal and attack.

Rinko can also summon a streak of fire across the ground. You will be aware that this attack is coming when you see a line of smoke appear on the ground. She can perform 3 of these walls of fire attacks in a single sequence, but if you get close to her, she will end her attack short.

She can also perform a massive explosion attack. You will know this attack is coming when the ground around her starts to bubble. She will do this attack at the start of the fight, during phase changes, and after you stun her as a way to get you away from her.

During every phase of this boss, there will be small puppets that resemble Rinko’s human form, slowly shuffling around the boss arena. They will slowly move and do short-range and slow-moving swipes if you get too close. If they are set on fire by any of Rinko’s attacks, however, they become much more dangerous. After screaming in pain from the fire, they will sprint towards you and explode. Their movement during the sprint is erratic and quicker than their running animation suggests, so be ready to dodge. You can kill these puppets when they are in their slow form with only a few hits or a single Focus Attack. This can help charge up your Beastial Form.

When you do enough damage, Rinko will grab her head and fall over, causing all remaining puppets to burst into flames. Once all the puppets finish their sprint attacks, she will being her phase transition.

Rinko will start a dance where she will summon circles on the ground. After a short time, these circles will create geysers of fire. She will do this 4 times before ending with a massive explosion attack, officially starting her next phase.

Her second phase is the same as her first, except she has two new variants of her basic attacks. Both her combo and charge attacks can now have fire versions, which extend their range and aren’t parryable. When she doesn’t do the fire version, her combo attack is extended, performing more attacks before her shoulder tackle. Besides these changes and more puppets spawning, her second phase is the same as before. Attack her until she grabs her head, performs the geyser attacks and starts Phase 3. Phase 3 is the same as Phase 2.

You will battle Rinko with your new Fox Arm. You will be able to perform several Heavy Attacks with this powerful arm to deal massive damage and possibly stun the boss. If you have some Sanity, you can also charge up a Focus Attack to deal massive damage and stun the boss. When you charge up the Beastial Form, activate it to grow your arm bigger, making it easier to parry since you can interrupt your attacks to perform parries and do the most damage possible in the game. Whenever the boss is stunned, use that as an opening to damage the boss.

Repeat the process of dodging, parrying, and heavy attacks until you completely take down the boss’s health. A cutscene will play and the Rinko-like Entity will be banished. If you beat the boss without getting hit by any of her puppets, you will unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement/Trophy. Beating the boss will end the Corridors section of the game and return you to Ebisugaoka to start your 5th Visit to the town.

You now know how to beat the Rinko boss fight in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.