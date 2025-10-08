Silent Hill f: The Truth about the Tsunkei Family Achievement Guide

Tsuneki Kotoyuki is an enigmatic character in Silent Hill f. Through most of the game’s first playthrough, we simply know him as The Fox Mask but through notes and subsequent playthroughs, players get the chance to learn more about the man behind the mask. There is a specific set of documents that can be found across both Ebisugaoka and The Otherworld which delve deep into his backstory. By finding all of these specific documents, players will get a fuller picture of this character and will also unlock the “The Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement and Trophy. Players will want to know which notes are required for this Achievement and where to find them to truly understand the full story of Kotoyuki and the Tsuneki clan. This guide will show players how to unlock the “The Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “The Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement in Silent Hill f

To unlock the “The Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement, you will need to find all versions of the “Housmaid’s Note,” the “Family Physician’s Log,” and the “Strict Mother’s Letter” documents. There are 4 “Housmaid’s Note” documents, 5 “Family Physician’s Log” documents, and 5 “Strict Mother’s Letter” documents. This means you will need to find a total of 14 documents to unlock this Achievement. All of these documents can be found on your first playthrough and will be in the same spots in New Game+ if you missed them. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the required documents to unlock the “The Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement.

Housemaid’s Note #1

During the Corridors section, the zone that you explore during your second visit to the Otherworld, progress through the area until you reach the library. The library is found in the east end of the Corridors after you get the Naginata. Once inside the library, go to the right side of the first hallway. Look behind a bookshelf to find this document on the ground.

Family Physician’s Log #1

In the same hallway as the first document, go to the left side of the hall and go behind a bookshelf about halfway down the hall to find this document on a desk.

Family Physician’s Log #2

Go to the end of the first hallway of the library to find this document on the ground.

Family Physician’s Log #3

This document is found in the Main Hall, the fourth Otherworld section of the game. From the start of the area, progress down the first hallway and then take the first right turn. After going down a short passage, turn left and go down another hallway. Once through a doorway, immediately turn to the left to find this document on a shelf.

Housemaid’s Note #2

After you complete the first Ritual in the Main Hall and acquire the Fox Arm, return to the central area and go to the western end of the chamber. You will find a heavy metal door. Use the Fox Arm to open the door. You will find this document on an altar against the wall opposite the entrance.

Family Physician’s Log #4

Continue through the Main Hall until you get the Mask of the Fox Clan from the third and final Ritual. Once you have the Mask, go back to the door you opened to get the previous document and look at the wall to the left. You will find a marked wall. Focus on the wall to melt it down and reveal another room. You will find this document in the back left corner of this room.

Strict Mother’s Letter #1

During your 6th visit of Ebisugaoka, leave Shu;’s house and make your way down the the mountain. Go to the north end of the forest and go up the stairs to find a shrine. You will find this document of a nearby rock.

Strict Mother’s Letter #2

Head out of the forest and back into the Ebisugaoka town proper. After going through the park and seeing a flashback, leave the park and then turn left. Look to your right to see the gate you can walk through. This document is in front of the house’s door.

Strict Mother’s Letter #3

Leave the gate and then turn right and go down the eastern road. You will find this document to the right of a horoka.

Family Physician’s Log #5

This document is found during the Treasure Hall section of the game, which is the fifth area you visit when you’re sent to the Otherworld. When you reach the room with the giant mural, go through the door on the left side of the room to look for the first crest for the Mural Puzzle. Once in the room with the Inari Statues, go to the altar at the far end of the room to find this document.

Housemaid’s Note #3

In the same room as the previous document, interact with the statue in the back left corner and look at its chest to find the spear. Remove it and the statue will turn to face the left door and its eyes will glow blue. Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Go to the end of the hallway to find a box on an altar. Turn left from the box and go through a doorway. You can find this document in this small side room.

Housemaid’s Note #4

Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the Black Sparrow Crest. Go to the wall to the right of the box and use the Fox Mask and Focus on the wall to melt the wall and find the door that leads back to the mural room.

Strict Mother’s Letter #4

Go through the door across from the mural to enter a room with no Inari Statues. There are a few bloody circles on the ground. Use the Fox Mask and focus on the rightmost circle to summon the wounded Inari Statue. Remove the spear and the Inari will turn to face the right door and their eyes will glow blue. Go through this door and then look in the corner of the square on the ground in the center of the room to find this document.

Strict Mother’s Letter #5

Collect the second crest and then go through the door to the right of the mural. Once through the door, go to the right or the room to find an Inari-sama door. Look to the left of the door to find this final document on a shelf.

You can now unlock the “Truth about the Tsunkei Family” Achievement in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.