Silent Hill F: Fate of the Apostate Achievement Guide

The Documents that can be found in Silent Hill f not only provide insight into the characters but will also provide players with the necessary lore into the supernatural happenings occurring in Ebisugaoka. One of these document types is known as the “Diary of Revenge.” These notes will fill players in on some of the folklore and the history of the quiet town. Players who get all of them will also unlock the “Fate of the Apostate” Achievement and Trophy. Whether it’s players who want to get every nugget of information or are just completionists, it’s important to know where to find these elusive documents. This guide will show players where to find all Diary of Revenge locations and how to unlock the “Fate of the Apostate” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the Fate of the Apostate Achievement in Silent Hill f

To unlock the “Fate of the Apostate” Achievement, you will need to find all 6 Diary of Revenge documents found throughout Silent Hill f. All of these notes are in Inari-sama Boxes, which means you can only get these notes in New Game+. You can get all of the notes in a single New Game+ playthrough. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the required documents to unlock the “Fate of the Apostate” Achievement.

Diary of Revenge #1

Diary of Revenge is in the Inari-sama Box found during your first visit to Ebisugaoka. Make your way through the area until you pass through a house and reach a canal area. Go to the south of the canal and follow a staircase up to find a hokora shrine. Go to the right of the shrine and then turn right to find a staircase that leads down. Once at the bottom of these stairs, turn right to find this box on the ground. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

Diary of Revenge #2

During either Ebisugaoka Visit 2 or 3, go to the hokora between the rice fields and the town center to the northeast of the Chizuruya General Store. Go to the small field across the street from the hokora. Look on the corner of the area to find an Inari-sama Box on the ground. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

Diary of Revenge #3

Make your way to Ebisugaoka Middle School during your third visit to Ebisugaoka and go out the window into the school grounds in the southern part of the area. Go to the west end of the grounds and go up some stairs to reach the windows outside some classrooms. Go to the classroom directly to the west of the one that Shu and Rinko are staying in. The window to the classroom will now be open in New Game+. Climb into the classroom and go to the northeast corner of the room to find an Inari-sama Box on a desk. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

Diary of Revenge #4

During the 4th visit to Ebisugaoka, you will make your way through the Sugisato forest. After leaving the Ebisugaoka Middle School at the start of this section, make your way up the mountain until you find the first gizbo to your right. Go to the left of the structure to find a small shrine and an Inari-sama Box. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

Diary of Revenge #5

This Diary of Revenge is found during your 6th visit to Ebisugaoka. Head out of the forest and back into the Ebisugaoka town proper. After going through the park and seeing a flashback, leave the park and then turn left. Look to your right to see the gate you can walk through. Once through the gate, immediately turn to the left to find an Inari-sama Box on the ground. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

Diary of Revenge #6

When you reach Shimizu Residence I, take the first left turn to go down a hallway and then go through the first door on the right. Pass through the dining room and enter another room via the door along the north wall. This room is between the dining room and the Ominous Photos Puzzle room. Go to the east wall to find an Inari-sama Box on top of some containers. You can pick up this diary entry from the box.

You can now find all Diary of Revenge locations and how to unlock the “Fate of the Apostate” Achievement in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.