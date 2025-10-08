Silent Hill f: Mural Puzzle Guide

The Mural Puzzle is the last main story puzzle that players will need to solve during any playthrough of Silent Hill f. This mural of a group of humanoid foxes tell a story about two birds and a box. Players will need to track down a few crests and place them in the correct slots on the painting to open the path forward and officially complete Hinako’s ritual and transformation. Players might struggle finding the required crests and figuring out where to put them, so allow me to provide assistance! This guide will show players how to complete the Mural Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Mural Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Mural Puzzle can be found in the Treasure Hall. This is the fifth Otherworld section and is accessed after completing the Shimizu Residence section of the game. After going through a door across a small bridge, you will enter a room with a giant mural on the wall. Read the scroll to the right of the mural to learn that you need to find 3 Crests to complete the puzzle. You will need to traverse the Treasure Hall with no map. You can complete the Inari Statue Puzzle in the rooms surrounding the mural to find the path through the area.

Go through the door to the left of the mural to enter a room with 3 doors and several Inari statues. If you go through the wrong door, you will need to fight a group of tough enemies before you can return to this room and try to go through the right door again. To be shown the correct door, look for which Inari statue is wounded with a spear tip. The statue in this room is the one in the back left corner. Interact with the statue and look at its chest to find the spear. Remove it and the statue will turn to face the left door and its eyes will glow blue. This is the correct door.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the Black Sparrow Crest. Go to the wall to the right of the box and use the Fox Mask and Focus on the wall to melt the wall and find the door that leads back to the mural room.

Go through the door across from the mural to enter a room with no Inari Statues. There are a few bloody circles on the ground. Use the Fox Mask and focus on the rightmost circle to summon the wounded Inari Statue. Remove the spear and the Inari will turn to face the right door and their eyes will glow blue.

Go through this door to enter another room. Go to the bloody circle on the left side of the room and summon the Inari Statue with Focus. Remove the spear from the back of its neck. It will rotate to the right and face the door opposite the door you entered from as its eyes glow blue.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the White Sparrow Crest. Go to the door left of the box that leads back to the mural room.

Go through the door to the right of the mural. Go to the Inari statue in the middle of the left section of the room. This wounded Inari Statue has the spear in its leg. The Inari will turn and face the door at the left end of the room and its eyes will glow blue.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the Fox Mask Crest. Go through the passage to the right of the box to find the door that leads back to the mural room. You can now complete the Mural Puzzle. Go to the scroll to the left of the mural to read a riddle that hints at where to put each crest in the mural. The solution of the puzzle will change depending on which ending you are currently locked into.

Like all of the puzzles in the game, the Mural Puzzle has different variations that players can come across. Unlike many of the other puzzles in this game, this one doesn’t change depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected, but rather which of the game’s endings you are currently heading towards. This means there are 4 different versions of this puzzle. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different endings.

Coming Home to Roost

During the Coming Home to Roost Ending, the riddle is the following:

The Black Bird wishes to take the White Bird. The White Bird wishes to resist.

The Fox brings along his followers in triumph. He notices not the two birds in conflict.

Go to the right end of the mural to find an opening in the back of a box that is fighting another fox over a lantern. Put the Black Sparrow Crest in the back of the fighting fox.

Put the White Sparrow Crest in the lantern that is being fought over.

Go to the left end of the mural and put the Fox Mask Crest in the fan held by the box leading the pack.

When you’ve done this correctly, the mural will melt, revealing a red door. Go through the door to conclude the Mural Puzzle.

Fox’s Wedding

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

The Fox Wets Its Tail

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Ebisugaoka in Silence

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Mural puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.