There are several lockers found in Silent Hill f while exploring the Ebisugaoka Middle School. Players will be tasked with opening one of them to progress the story, but unlocking all of them will provide players with exclusive rewards to aid Hinako in surviving the strange happenings occurring through her town. Players who want to know how to learn all of the codes and unlock all of the lockers have come to the right place, as I will break down how to solve this Locker puzzle. This guide will show players how to get all of the School Locker codes in Silent Hill f.

All School Locker Codes in Silent Hill f

There are a total of 4 lockers that can be opened in the Ebisugaoka Middle School. One in the boys’ locker room and 3 in the girls’ locker room. To gain access to the girls’ locker room, you first need to get the key to the locker room. To do this, you will need to learn where it is. Make your way to the 2nd Floor of the school’s Main Building. You will need to complete the Stairwell Puzzle and then you will need to complete the Secret Box Puzzle to get the Second Floor Classroom Generic Key to gain access to the southeast classroom.

Now that you have the Second Floor Classroom Generic Key, go to the southeast classroom on the 2nd Floor and look on the teacher’s desk to find the Note to Teacher document and the Old Annex Main Gate Key. The document tells you that Ayumi from the track team has the key to the Key Box in the teacher’s lounge. The key is in her locker in the girls’ locker room. You will need to find her desk in the Old Annex to get the Locker Room Key.

Go back down to the first floor and go up the staircase in the middle of the school to reach the Old Annex. Around this area will be a series of notes that tell you about a secret code that the students used to translate numbers into letters and vice versa. You will need to find all of these notes to understand several other notes to learn the locker codes.

The Note from a Male Student document, where a boy asks to have the code explained to him, can be found in the corner of the first classroom to the left of the Old Annex door.

The first Note between Lovers document is in the middle of a collection of desks and chairs in the middle of the same room.

The Note from a Male Student document explains how the code works and can be found in the northeast corner of the Old Annex hallway.

The second Note between Lovers document is on a shelf in the left hallway.

Go to the classroom at the left end of the Old Annex. Look at the teacher’s desk to find the seating chart. You will find Asakura Ayumi’s desk in Row 4, Line 2. Go to her desk to find the Locker Room Key. You will find the Asakura’s Textbook document, which will give you a hint to her locker combination, which will change depending on your Puzzle Difficulty.

Now that you have the Locker Room Key, go to the east end of the 1st Floor to find the two locker rooms.

Like most of the puzzles in the game, the Locker Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

Hard Difficulty

The only locker you need to open to progress the story is Ayumi Asakara’s. Her code is found on her desk. The other 3 locker codes are found in Origami of Grievances figures, which are hidden around the school. You will need to translate most of the phrases in these figures using the words-to-number code from the Notes found in the Old Annex to open each locker. The way the translation works is that each letter translates to the number that the letter most closely resembles.

Aoi Takeshi

The Origami of Grivances about Aoi Takeshi can be found in the back of the leftmost room in the Old Annex behind Ayumi Asakura’s desk. This note tells you that his name, AOI, is his locker combination.

Aoi Takeshi is the only locker in the boys’ locker room that you can open. Enter the left locker room and look a the second locker on the left. Enter the code 401 to unlock his locker. You will find Suga Yosie’s Origami of Grivances inside.

Suga Yosie

You will find Suga’s Origami of Grivances in Aoi’s locker after opening it. You will be told that her code is a “cry for help.”

Go into the girls’ locker room and go to the locker in the back right corner. You will need to enter 505 to create “SOS” on the lock to open it. Inside her locker is the School Bag, which will increase your Inventory Capacity by 1.

Tsuchiya Taiko

The Origami of Grivances about Tsuchiya Taiko is in the northeast classroom on the 2nd Floor of the Main Building. You will find this note on a chair near the back of the room. The note is from a person who hates Tsuchiya and wants someone to destroy “TT’s” locker. This doesn’t have a code and just gives you the combination of 377.

Go into the girls’ locker room and look for the locker on the right side of the room to find Tsuchiya Taiko’s locker. Enter 377. Inside the locker is the Wolf Omamori, which will give you additional damage when using a weapon with high durability (effective only for weapons with durability).

Ayumi Asakura

When you got the Locker Room Key, you also read Asakura’s Textbook. In the book, you learned that she loves the bus so much that she made her locker combination BUS.

Go to the girls’ locker room and go to the back left corner of the room to find Asakura’s locker. Enter the code 865 to open her locker. Inside is the Key Cabinet Key.

Take the key back to the teacher’s lounge in the southwest corner of the Main Building’s 1st Floor and open the cabinet on the wall. You can now get the Key to the Back Mountains. Reunite with Shu and Rinko to conclude the Lockers puzzle and the Ebisugaoka Middle School section of the game.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

