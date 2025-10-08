Silent Hill f: Ominous Photos Puzzle Guide

The Ominous Photos Puzzle in Silent Hill f puts Hinako and her friends front and center as players must track down a picture of the game’s protagonist and use these picture frames to reflect her relationship with these characters. This puzzle is found during the Shimizu Residence portion of the game and can be a hassle to solve, with players needing to traverse the entirety of the residence to track down a picture before the puzzle can even be attempted. Luckily, I can explain how to find the key item and solve this strange puzzle. This guide will show players how to complete the Ominous Photos Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Ominous Photos Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Ominous Photos Puzzle is found in Shimizu Residence I, but you will first need to find the Hinako Picture Frame before you can complete this puzzle. The Picture Frame is in Shimizu Residence II. To reach this part of the building, you will first need to find the Calendar in Shimizu Residence I. Go down the right hallway close to the hokora. Go to the end of this hallway and turn right to find a red door. The calendar is to the right of the door.

Go back to the main hallway and go to the north end of the hall. Look at the wall to the left of Hinako’s room. You can hang the calendar on the wall. This will unlock the door at the north end of the hall, allowing you to reach Shimizu Residence II.

Go down the right hallway close to the hokora. Go to the end of this hallway and turn right to find another hallway. At the end of the hallway, go into the room to your left to find the Picture Frame.

You will need to return to Shimizu Residence I. To do this, you will need to find the Yellowed Calendar in Shimizu Residence II. This calendar’s location will change depending on the ending you’re currently locked into.

Coming Home to Roost: In the dining hall.

In the dining hall. Fox’s Wedding: Hinako’s Room.

Hinako’s Room. A Fox Wets Its Tail: Hinako’s parents’ room.

Hinako’s parents’ room. Ebisugaoka in Silence: Hinako’s Room.

Go back to the main hallway and go to the north end of the hall. Look at the wall to the left of Hinako’s room. You can hang the calendar on the wall. This will unlock the door at the north end of the hall, allowing you to reach Shimizu Residence III.

Go all the way to the north end of the Shimizu Residence III main hallway to go through the door at the north end of the hallway. The calendar is already hanging on the wall, so the door is unlocked. Go through the door to return to Shimizu Residence I.

Now that you have the Picture Frame. Go to the northwest corner of the room. Go into the northern room at the center of the area to find a room with 4 pictures hanging and a blank space in the northwest corner. Interact with the blank wall to hang up the Picture Frame. You can now start the puzzle. Look on the west wall to find a picture of Hinako with her friends and family. This is your hint on how to complete the Ominous Photos Puzzle. The solution of the puzzle will change depending on which ending you are currently locked into.

Like all of the puzzles in the game, the Ominous Photos Puzzle has different variations that players can come across. Unlike many of the other puzzles in this game, this one doesn’t change depending on the Riddle Difficulty you selected, but rather which of the game’s endings you are currently heading towards. This means there are 4 different versions of this puzzle. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different endings.

Coming Home to Roost

Looking at the photo during the Coming Home to Roost ending, you will see Hinako’s face is crossed out while all of the other characters’ faces are fine.

In each corner of the room is a photo. There is a photo of Hinako that you hung up, a picture of her parents, one of Rinko, and one of both Shu and Sakuko. You will need to flip the photos so whoever is crossed out in the photo is upside down, while anyone who isn’t crossed out is upright. So, make sure that the picture of Hinako is upside down and the rest of the pictures are upright.

When all the photos are set up correctly, the photo of all the characters will fall off the wall. You can grab the White Bird and Fox Plate from the wall.

Fox’s Wedding

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

The Fox Wets Its Tail

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Ebisugaoka in Silence

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Ominous Photos puzzle in Silent Hill f.