Silent Hill f: Fires of Jealousy Achievement Guide

The “friendship” between Hinako and Rinko in Silent Hill f is a heavily toxic one. What was once a strong a caring bond has been burned by Rinko’s jealousy of the friendship between her crush, Shu, and Hinako. Players can learn more about her true feelings by finding Rinko’s Diary documents hidden throughout the game. By finding all of these documents across multiple playthroughs, players will unlock the “Flames of Jealousy” Achievement and Trophy. Whether it’s players who want to learn all they can about Rinko or are just completionists, it’s important to know where to find these elusive documents. This guide will show players where to find all Rinko’s Diary locations and how to unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement in Silent Hill f

To unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement, you will need to find all 5 Rinko’s Diary documents. All of these documents can be found in the west wing of the Worship Hall, the 3rd location you visit in the Otherworld. None of these notes can be found in your first playthrough, but some of them can be found in New Game+, while a few others require you to enter a 3rd playthrough with New Game++. All of these documents will be in the same spots in subsequent playthroughs, so you can get these notes during NG++ if you missed them. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the required documents to unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement.

Rinko’s Diary #1 [New Game+]

In New Game+, go to the classroom in the east wing of the Worship Hall. Don’t interact with the lamp on the teacher’s desk and go to the desk in the middle of the room. If you haven’t changed the light, this document will be on the desk.

Rinko’s Diary #2 [New Game+]

Also found in the classroom, interact with the lamp on the teacher’s desk. The light will turn red and transform the room. Go to the cubbies along the east side of the room, to the right of the lone desk in the center of the class. This document will be in a cubby.

Rinko’s Diary #3 [New Game++]

In New Game+, go to the Chizuruya General Store room in the east wing of the Worship Hall and interact with the lamp on the counter. The light will turn red and transform the room. Go to the counter along the north wall of the room to find this document.

Rinko’s Diary #4 [New Game++]

In New Game++, go to Rinko’s bedroom and go to the shelf between the door to the room and her bed before interacting with the lamp. If you haven’t transformed the room yet, this document will be on the shelf under a doll.

Rinko’s Diary #5 [New Game++]

In New Game++, go to the classroom and interact with the lamp on the teacher’s desk. The light will turn red and transform the room. Go to the cubbies along the south end of the room, opposite the teacher’s desk. This document will be in a cubby beneath a potted plant.

You can now find all Rinko's Diary locations and how to unlock the "Fires of Jealousy" Achievement in Silent Hill f.