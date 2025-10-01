Silent Hill f: Stairwell Puzzle Guide

Players will accompany Hinako and her friends down memory lane as they revisit their middle school during their journey through Silent Hill f. This school functions as one big puzzle as Hinako tries to find the Key to the Back Mountains. During her hunt, she will be tasked with overcoming a series of tests to get this key. Her first obstacle is the Stairwell Puzzle, which she will need to solve to gain access to the school’s 2nd Floor. This guide will show players how to complete the Stairwell Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Stairwell Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Stairwell puzzle is found in the Ebisugaoka Middle School section of the game, which you will explore during your 3rd visit to Ebisugaoka. Make your way through the first floor of the school and then look for the teacher’s lounge. This is the room to the left of the school’s entrance. Once inside, look on the wall to find a board on the wall that has a message for all of the faculty saying that Vice Principal Matsuo has the Main Building 2F Stair Key.

Look at the shelf in the corner of the same room to find the Teacher Journal document that says that VP Matsuo lost the key. You will need to find a hint of where the key ended up. This hint and the location of the key will change depending on your Puzzle Difficulty.

Like most of the puzzles in the game, the Stairwell Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Hard Difficulty

Go to the stairwell north of the teacher’s lounge. Halfway up the stairs, look on the board on the right wall to find a newspaper article covering VP Matsuo. The article discusses his bed of chrysanthemum flowers that are in the school grounds at the front of the school. This is where you will find the Main Building 2F Stair Key.

Go to the classroom to the east of the teacher’s lounge and jump through the open window at the opposite end of the room to reach the school grounds. Once on the school grounds, you will need to make your way past several enemies to make your way to the northwest corner of the field to find the bed of chrysanthemum. You can find the Main Building 2F Stair Key.

Now that you have this key, go up the stairwell to find a locked door at the top. Interact with the door to unlock it and gain access to the 2nd Floor of the school. This will complete the Stairwell Puzzle.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Stairwell puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.