Silent Hill f: Kyubi & Tsukumogami Boss Fight Guide

As players approach the true ending of Silent Hill f, both versions of Hinako come together to battle the gods that have tried to rule over her life: Kyubi & Tsukumogami. If Hinako hopes to decide what’s best for her life, players will need to take down both of these bosses. This is the most unique battle in the game as players will be swapping between two different characters, so players might need help taking so that they can unlock this final ending. This guide will show players how to beat the Kyubi and Tsukumogami Boss Fight in Silent Hill f.

How to Beat the Kyubi and Tsukumogami Boss Fight in Silent Hill f

The Kyubi & Tsukumogami is the final boss of the game’s True Ending, Ebisugaoka in Silence. You will need to finish your playthrough without using any Red Capsule healing items, fet any 2 of the following endings: Coming Home to Roost, Fox’s Wedding, The Fox Wets Its Tail, get the Purified Sacred Sword, and give the Inari Brooch to the 6th Jizo Statue found during your 6th Visit to Ebisugaoka. Once all this is done, just finish the rest of the playthrough, and this boss will be at the end.

Before starting this battle, you will want to make sure you’ve equipped the right Omamori perks to make this fight a bit easier. Depending on how much you’ve upgraded Hinako, it’s possible you could equip only a single Omamori or have multiple, so I will list several options and you can decide which you prefer. This first selection of Omamori are Hidden Omamori, so you will need to find them during your playthrough in specific locations. The Hawk Omamori is great for this fight since it will increase your focus charge time, allowing you to perform Focus Attacks quickly. The Suzuran Omamori will make Perfect Dodges easier to perform. The Bull is also great as it decreases the Stamina consumed by Heavy and Focus Attacks. Since this is a New Game+ exclusive boss, you can also get the Rabbit Omamori, which will allow you to follow up a Perfect Dodge with a Heavy Attack parry. This means that every attack becomes parriable as long as you can perform a Perfect Dodge.

At any hokora, you can spend Faith to get a random Omamori that is different from the Hidden ones. If you’ve gotten the Beetle Omamori is one of these hokora Omamori and is great for this fight since it increases damage done to stunned enemies. The Dolphin is great as well since it will restore Max Sanity on a Perfect Dodge. The Owl will greatly decrease sanity consumption while using Focus. Finally, the Mantis Omamori slightly restores health after each successful Counter. Acquiring any of these Omamori before this battle requires some luck, but make sure you put it on if you were lucky enough to get it from one of these small shrines.

This fight is unique as you won’t be fighting both the Kyubi & Tsukumogami at the same time, like Hinako’s Parents, but you will be switching between both versions of Hinako as each of them fights one of the bosses. These bosses are very similar to the bosses fthat ight in the other New Game+ endings. While both of these bosses do have some unique attacks, the Kyubi carries a lot of the moves from the Shichibi boss in The Fox Wets Its Tail ending, while the Tsukumogami retains a lot of moves from the boss of the same name at the end of the Fox’s Wedding Ending. The main difference in the fights is which version of Hinako is fighting them. The Otherworld Hinako with the Fox Arm will battle Kyubi, while Fog World Hinako with his durability-based weapons will fight Tsukumogami, changing the dynamics of these fights. To beat them, you will first need to know how to avoid their attacks to create openings where you can damage them.

The boss battle starts against Kyubi. This boss’s most basic attack is a single swipe attack. He will lift up one of his front legs and quickly slam it down. Very straightforward to see coming and avoid, just be ready for its speed. This attack can be performed by either arm, so stay vigilant.

The boss also has a 3-hit combo attack when it gets really close to you. Kyubi will pull back onto his back legs before slamming down and very quickly following up with a swipe. He will then roar and, after a pause, backflip away from you. The backflip causes a wave attack through the water that you will need to avoid.

His bite attack sees him pull his head back before quickly chomping down toward Hinako with a single bite. The startup of this attack might look like the early parts of other attacks, so don’t let the fast-moving bite catch you off guard.

When Kyubi puts distance between itself and you, it will run back toward you to engage in the fight. Sometimes the boss will stop at a bit of distance to perform some mid-range attacks, but it can also leap at you and perform a jumping bite attack.

He also has an attack where he leaps a short distance and then performs a spin and swipes at you with all of his tails.

One of his heavy attacks sees the boss step back and roar while showing its side. After a delay, it will stab down all of its tails on top of you. You can perform a parry during the roar.

Another of Kyubi’s combo attacks starts when he flares his tails. He will slam down his tails and then use them to push off the ground and slam down. After landing on the ground, he will then stab his tails into the ground, covering a large area around him.

After doing enough damage, the phase will change as players change from Otherworld Hinako to Fog World Hinako. This is where you will need to fight Tsukumogami; this time, the doll that has followed her around is in the heart of the god instead of Shu.

Tsukumogami’s multiple arms are his main gimmick as they will add more weapons to each of his hands as the battle progresses, expanding his moveset. They will start with a staff in one hand and a sword in the other. One of his most straightforward moves that they can use throughout the battle doesn’t involve either of these weapons and instead sees they perform a series of stomp attacks with their feet. They will lift up his leg and, after a short pause, slam it down to the ground. They will repeat this attack with their other leg before quickly leaping a short distance to perform a fast slam to end the 3-hit combo. The first stomp is parriable.

For their staff attack, they will pull back the staff very mechanically, with a pause before pulling it back all the way behind him. After pausing, they will thrust the spear downward toward you. They will then pull back and perform a slow twirl. When they reach halfway around his twirl, they will quickly slam his spear down.

They have another staff move where he will pull the weapon back and perform two quick thrust attacks. The first of these thrusts is parriable.

The sword attack has a very similar startup to the spear, as it retains the same mechanical pullback. The difference is that the arm that is being pulled back is the sword arm rather than the spear arm. They will thrust their sword forward after they pull their arm up and then raise his leg. After a short delay, they will perform a swipe attack. They will raise his other leg and perform another swipe attack after a delay to complete his 3-hit combo.

They can also teleport far away from Hinako, giving them a chance to perform some range attacks. They can stomp their feet, which will send a wave of water at you that you’ll need to dodge through.

When they are far away, they can turn their back on you and charge up. After a short pause, they will quickly glide toward you and perform a backhand swing immediately after closing the distance.

After taking a bit of damage, the boss will flash red and teleport. They will perform an attack where he summons 3 water balls that move in a spiral around him as they charge up a golden staff attack. After spinning the staff around, they will lift it over their shoulder and pull back. After a delay, they will slam the spear on top of you in a single charged slam if you’re close to them or will throw it at you if you’re far away.

After doing enough damage to the Tukumogami, the boss fight will transition back to Kyubi, starting Phase 2. Both bosses will get new attacks during this phase will retaining all of the attacks from Phase 1.

Kyubi will now have the ability to summon shadowy versions of monsters you’ve encountered throughout the rest of the game during the fight.

His most devastating new attack is a grab-like attack. He will lift his head up and roar to the heavens before lowering his head and running toward you with insane speed like a battering ram. If you get hit by this, you will be knocked down and he will take a massive bite out of you, doing big damage.

The boss also gets a new jumping attack. Kyubi will stick all of his tails into the ground and use them to push off and jump high into the air. After a short delay, he will come crashing down, slamming all of his tails onto you. Besides this, he retains all of his attacks from Phases 1 and 2.

When Kyubi flares his tails and stands on his back legs, he will perform a swipe attack and then slam his tails down. He will then jump and, when he lands, stab all of tails directly in front of him.

Do enough damage to switch back to the Tsukumogami part of the fight.

At the start of Phase 2 of the Tsukumogami, it will summon a bow and arrow from the water. Once he has the bow and arrow, he will charge up, causing the water to ripple around him. After a short period, he will teleport very far away from you. He will start attacking from range.

He uses a variety of bow and arrow attacks to keep you at a distance. One of these attacks is the arrow rain attack. He will aim up in the air and shoot. After a brief moment, a storm of arrows will fall from the sky, slowly making its way towards you. He can follow up with any of his other attacks while the storm is happening, so you might have some trouble avoiding the combo of attacks.

He has two other arrow attacks. One sees him shoot a series of arrows right at Hinako. The other attack sees him shoot three arrows into the air, all of which float above his head. One at a time, starting with the left one and going right, the arrows will fly in a curved arc in the air before quickly cutting toward Hinako.

He also gets a new wave attack. Instead of stomping, he will swipe his weapon up through the water, creating a trio of water balls that travel through the water toward you. He will do this twice in a single combo.

The Tsukumogami also gets a new grab attack. He will punch his bow hand into the air and, after a short pause, slam down his staff. If you get hit, he will saw both his staff and sword through Hinako, doing massive damage.

Finish this part of the Tsukumogami to go back to Kyubi and start the fight’s 3rd and final phase. Just like before, both bosses get new attacks while keeping their Phases 1 and 2 attacks.

The boss can now stick its tail in the ground and create glowing circles around the arena when they are far enough away. Red spears will shoot out of these circles for a short time. Doing this move can also summon monsters, forcing you to avoid the geysers, extra enemies, and any follow-up attacks from Kyubi. This is really the only new move from the phase, but you will need to contend with powerful new monsters while also avoiding all of the attacks this boss has gained during the first 2 phases.

By beating this phase of Kyubi, this boss will be defeated. You will now switch back to the Tsukumogami, the final battle of the game.

At the start of this final phase, he will summon a small bell. He will once again perform the same combo during the summoning, so keep your distance.

When he rings the bell, you will be teleported to a shadowy version of the boss arena. He will do a sequence of 4 attacks in this realm. He will teleport 5 times, with the 4th teleport ending with a punch that will ring the bell, creating a soundwave attack in front of him. He will then teleport 2 more times, with the second teleport ending with a similar attack. He will repeat this exact same attack. Two teleports ending in an attack. He will then start to absorb energy into the bell as he stands tall and raises the bell above his head. He will pause for a moment when the bell is all the way above his head before slamming down and creating a massive AoE attack. You will return to a red version of the boss arena before he lets out a massive wave attack AoE, following a short pause after the third bell attack.

The Tsukumogami has one combo where he sues both the staff and sword. He will lower his staff to his side and then perform an upward slash. He will then twirl and perform a slash with both his staff and sword while jumping toward you. He then finishes the combo with a small leap and a downward slash.

As you make your way through this fight, your mastery of both versions of Hinako will be tested.

When fighting the Kyubi as Otherworld Hinako, you will be forced to only fight with the Fox Arm. You will be able to perform several Heavy Attacks with this powerful arm to deal massive damage and possibly stun the boss. If you have some Sanity, you can also charge up a Focus Attack to deal massive damage and stun the boss. When you charge up the Beastial Form, activate it to grow your arm bigger, making it easier to parry since you can interrupt your attacks to perform parries and do the most damage possible in the game.

When fighting the Tsukumogami as Fog World Hinako, you will be limited to the weapons that you’ve brought into the fight, so I would suggest having at least one Heavy Weapon to get some massive damage off against the bosses. Create openings, strike with some heavy strikes, parry when possible, and use Repair Kits to keep your most powerful tools. You also have the Purified Sacred Sword for this fight, so make sure you use that to get a lot of powerful and quick attacks on the fast-moving boss. It’s also possible that you’ve completed the UFO Ending before doing this fight, so I suggest also getting the PP-8001 Lightsaber weapon to do quick put powerful attacks.

Repeat the process of dodging, parrying, and heavy attacks until you completely take down the boss’s health. Once both the Kyubi & Tsukumogami have fallen, a cutscene will start and the Ebisugaoka in Silence ending will begin. If you beat both bosses within 10 minutes, you will unlock the “God Slayer” Achievement/Trophy.

You now know how to beat the Kyubi & Tsukumogami boss fight in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.