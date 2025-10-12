Silent Hill f: Good Intentions Achievement Guide

Hinako’s trusted partner, Shu, provides her with these strange Red Capsules early on in Silent Hill f. While these are your first healing items and can be useful when trying to survive the horrors of the town, it’s revealed that these capsules aren’t what they seem. Players can learn more about these items by finding the Clinical Trial documents that are hidden late in the game. Over the course of multiple playthroughs, players will be able to find all of these notes, which will unlock the “Good Intentions…” Achievement and Trophy. Whether it’s players who want to learn the truth about these strange Red Capsules or are just completionists, it’s important to know where to find these elusive documents. This guide will show players where to find all Clinical Trial document locations and how to unlock the “Good Intentions” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “Good Intentions” Achievement in Silent Hill f

To unlock the “Fires of Jealousy” Achievement, you will need to find all 3 Clinical Trial Diary documents. All of these documents can be found during Ebisugaoka Visit #5 after completing the Main Hall Otherworld section and leaving Shu’s house. One of these notes can be found on your first playthrough, the second can be found in New Game+, and the last one requires you to enter a 3rd playthrough with New Game++. All of these documents will be in the same spots in subsequent playthroughs, so you can get these notes during NG+ or NG++ if you missed them. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the required documents to unlock the “Good Intentions…” Achievement.

Clinical Trial #1

Make your way down the hill from Shu’s house until you reach a part of the road that is blocked by a cocoon. The cocoon will hatch ,and you will need to fight an enemy to get by. Once through the opening left by the cocoon, stick to the right to find a building. This note is on a box covered by a blue sheet in front of this house.

Clinical Trial #2 [New Game+]

During the 5th visit to Ebisugaoka in New Game+, make your way down the mountain from Shu’s house. After defeating the Pregnant Monster, continue down the hill until you find a building to your left. It will be close to some stairs that lead up to a shrine. Go up to the shrine and look on the rocks to its left to find this document.

Clinical Trial #3 [New Game++]

During New Game++, head down the mountain from Shu’s house until you reach the horoka. Once at this shrine, go around the turn and stick to the left of the path. You will find an opening that lets you walk up to a house. Look on the bench on the south end of the house to find this document.

You can now find all Clinical Trial document locations and how to unlock the “Good Intentions” Achievement in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.