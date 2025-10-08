Silent Hill f: My Room Puzzle Guide

The Shimizu Residence is one of the most well-thought-out sections of Silent Hill f and comes with a puzzle that involves exploring all 3 floors of this massive area. By solving multiple smaller puzzles and exploring the building from top to bottom, players can solve the My Room Puzzle. This puzzle involves finding several items that can be used to recreate a story written near Hinako’s childhood bedroom to open the door to her room and learn the secrets inside. This is an expansive puzzle that can leave players stumped as they try to track down all the required items and also put these items in the correct spots. So allow me to break down just how to unlock this important door. This guide will show players how to complete the My Room Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the My Room Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The My Room Puzzle is found in Shimizu Residence I, but you will first need to collect 3 Crests found throughout the residence. One is found via the Ominous Photos Puzzle. Another in the Scales Puzzle, and the last one in behind the Fletchling Door. You will need to make your way through all 3 Shimizu Residence floors.

To reach Shimizu Residence II, you will first need to find the Calendar in Shimizu Residence I. Go down the right hallway close to the hokora. Go to the end of this hallway and turn right to find a red door. The calendar is to the right of the door.

Go back to the main hallway and go to the north end of the hall. Look at the wall to the left of Hinako’s room. You can hang the calendar on the wall. This will unlock the door at the north end of the hall, allowing you to reach Shimizu Residence II.

Go down the right hallway close to the hokora. Go to the end of this hallway and turn right to find another hallway. At the end of the hallway, go into the room to your left to find the Picture Frame.

Go all the way to the north end of the Shimizu Residence II and then go down the left hallway. Go into the room all the way at the end of the left hallway to find the Scales Puzzle. You can find a paper on the back wall of the room to read about the Scales Puzzle. The solution of the puzzle will change depending on which ending you are currently locked into.

Once you’ve placed the dolls in the correct dishes and balanced the scales, a compartment will open. You will be able to get the Scales Plate for the My Room Puzzle.

You will need to make your way to Shimizu Residence III. To do this, you will need to find the Yellowed Calendar in Shimizu Residence II. This calendar’s location will change depending on the ending you’re currently locked into.

Ebisugaoka in Silence: Hinako’s Room.

Hinako’s Room. Coming Home to Roost: In the dining hall.

In the dining hall. Fox’s Wedding: Hinako’s Room.

Hinako’s Room. A Fox Wets Its Tail: Hinako’s parents’ room.

Go back to the main hallway and go to the north end of the hall. Look at the wall to the left of Hinako’s room. You can hang the calendar on the wall. This will unlock the door at the north end of the hall, allowing you to reach Shimizu Residence III.

Go down the central hallway of Shimizu Residence III and go into Hinako’s room. Go to the blood-covered shelf. Look at the bottom of the shelf to find a book. Open the boot to find a Block of Wax.

Leave Hinako’s room and go all the way to the north end of the main hallway and then turn left and take the left hallway to its end. Then, turn left to take the hallway leading south. At the end of this hallway, turn left and then go into the first room on the right. You will find a Propane Tube in a wooden workbench at the opposite end of the room from the entrance.

Go back to the north end of the Shimizu Residence III main hallway to go through the door at the north end of the hallway. The calendar is already hanging on the wall, so the door is unlocked. Go through the door to return to Shimizu Residence I.

Once back in Shimizu Residence I, take the first left hallway and go through the second door on the left to find the same room you found the Propane Tube. Interact with the machine on the left end of the workbench to plug in the Propane Tube and place the Block of Wax inside. This will melt the wax and allow you to get the Fletchling Key found inside.

Take the Picture Frame to the photo room. Go to the northwest corner of the room. Go into the northern room at the center of the area to find a room with 4 pictures hanging and a blank space in the northwest corner. Interact with the blank wall to hang up the Picture Frame. You can now start the puzzle. Look on the west wall to find a picture of Hinako with her friends and family. This is your hint on how to complete the Ominous Photos Puzzle. The solution of the puzzle will change depending on which ending you are currently locked into.

When all the photos are set up correctly, the photo of all the characters will fall off the wall. You can grab the White Bird and Fox Plate from the wall.

Now head back to Shimizu Residence III. You will need to find the Fletchling Door and use the key to open the door to find the Black Bird and Sword Plate. This door is in the same location during the Coming Home to Roost, Fox’s Wedding, and The Fox Wets Its Tail Endings. You can find the Black Bird and Sword Plate on the table in the middle of the room.

During the Ebisugaoka in Silence Ending, the Fletchling Door will change to Hinako’s parents’ room. Go into the room and after a cutscene with her mother, you will find the Black Bird and Sword Plate on the table to the right of the door.

Now that you have all of the crests, go back to Shimizu Residence I. You will find Hinako’s locked door with writing to the right of it. The writing will hint at how to insert the crests and open the door. The solution of the puzzle will change depending on which ending you are currently locked into.

Like all of the puzzles in the game, the My Room Crest Puzzle has different variations that players can come across. Unlike many of the other puzzles in this game, this one doesn’t change depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected, but rather which of the game’s endings you are currently heading towards. This means there are 4 different versions of this puzzle. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different endings.

Coming Home to Roost

During the Coming Home to Roost Ending, the story on the wall next to the My Room puzzle is the following:

The Sword and the Fox fought, battling upon a set of scales.

The heavens themselves shuddered at the ferocity of their struggle.

Day after day, the sun rose behind the Fox’s back and set behind the Sword’s; yet their fight knew no end. The scales upon which they fought, however, were no more, having been destroyed long ago.

Interact with the door to put the Plates into the right locations. Here is where each plate is inserted and which side should be displayed:

Put the Black Bird and Sword Plate in the left slot with the sword side being displayed.

Keep the Heavens Plate that is already in the top slot.

Put the White Bird and Fox Plate in the right slot with the fox side being displayed.

Put the Scales Plate in the bottom slot with the empty side being displayed.

When this is done, the door will open and the My Room Puzzle will be completed.

Fox’s Wedding

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

The Fox Wets Its Tail

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Ebisugaoka in Silence

(Currently playing through the game to get this ending. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the My Room puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.