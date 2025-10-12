Silent Hill f gives players the ability to increase their stats as the game progresses. To improve Health, Stamina, and Sanity, as well as increase the number of Omamori perks that can be equipped, players will need 2 things. One is Faith, a currency that can be collected by enshrining certain objects. The other is an Ema, a wooden plate that can be found all across the game. Players who want to make Hinako as strong as possible will want to know how to track down every Ema in the game. Luckily, I can show where to find the Ema locations in Silent Hill f to help any players that might be struggling to track them all down. This guide will show players where to find all Ema locations in Silent Hill f.

All Ema Locations in Silent Hill f

There are a total of 22 Ema locations throughout Silent Hill f. 11 of these items can be found on your first playthrough, while 10 are only accessible in New Game+, and the final one can be acquired only after the Ebisugaoka in Silence ending becomes available. Here is the full breakdown of where to find each and every Ema.

Ema #1

During either Ebisugaoka Visit 2 or 3, go to the hokora between the rice fields and the town center to the northeast of the Chizuruya General Store. Go directly across the street from this hokora to find the first Ema on a cinder block.

Ema #2

After getting the key to the storage house during your first encounter with an Ara-Abare, the giant red monsters, you will jump through a window to reunite with Shu. Get on the road and start following it. You will know you’re on the right road because you will pass a hokora. Go all the way to the end of this road. To the right of the end of this road is a farm. Look for a troth in the north corner of this farm to find this Ema.

Ema #3

This Ema is in the Corridors, the second place you visit when you journey to the Otherworld. From the start of the area, proceed until the path splits and then go left. Take the next right turn and then turn left again. Stick to the left wall until you make a few turns and find an Inari-sama door. Look on the crate to the right of the door to find this Ema.

Ema #4

During Ebisugaoka Visit #3, you will make your way through the interior of a building. After jumping out a window to leave the building, turn right and then go left across the bridge. Once across the bridge, turn right. Follow this path to the end and then turn right. Go across the bridge to find an alleyway. You will find this Ema on a low brick wall at the end of the alley.

Ema #5

This Ema is in the Worship Hall, the 3rd Otherworld location. After completing both the Rinko and Sakuko sections of this area, you will need to complete the Shu portion. Go through the northwest door in the main chamber to enter a narrow hallway. Take the first left turn and then quickly take a right turn. Go down this hallway and then go left. Pull a lever to open another hallway. Go through the open gate until you reach a point where the hallway splits. Turn left to find this Ema on a nearby shelf.

Ema #6

During Ebisugaoka Visit #4, you will make your way through the Sugisato forest to find the key to the gate. There is a portion at the west end of the area with a lot of dead trees. This Ema is in the middle of this area on a rock.

Ema #7

This Ema is in the Main Hall, the 4th Otherworld area. Progress through the Main Hall until you get the Mask of the Fox Clan from the third and final Ritual. Once you have the Mask, go back to the door you opened to get the previous document and look at the wall to the left. You will find a marked wall. Focus on the wall to melt it down and reveal another room. Once you enter the room, turn right to find this Ema on a shelf.

Ema #8

During Ebisugaoka Visit #5, you will go back through the town and up the hill toward Hinako’s house. You will pass the very first hokora in the game. Follow the path that goes east of this shrine and make your way down the hill, back into town. Progress down the path until you find the truck that was blocking your path earlier. Take a left and go to the east end of the alleyway. You will find this Ema on a bench.

Ema #9

In Shimizu Residence II. Take the first left turn from the entrance and go into the first room on the left. Go to the southwest corner of the room to find this Ema near a shrine.

Ema #10

In Shimizu Residence III, go to the north end of the central hallway and then turn left. Go to the west end of this hallway. This Ema is hiding on a box in the corner.

Ema #11

During Ebisugaoka Visit #6, you will be pursuing the Fog Monster through town. You will enter combat encounters with the Pregnant Monsters that you need to beat to clear the path forward. Between the 2nd and 3rd Pregnant Monsters, look to the left of the path to find an alley next to a board for missing persons. At the end of this alley is a red barrel. This Ema is on this barrel.

Ema #12 [New Game+]

This Ema can only be collected in a New Game+ playthrough since it is found in an Inari-sama box. You will be able to open this box with the Brooch given to you near the end of the game’s first playthrough. This box is found during your first visit to Ebisugaoka. Make your way through the area until you pass through a house and reach a canal area. Go to the south of the canal and follow a staircase up to find a hokora shrine. Go to the right of the shrine and then turn right to find a staircase that leads down. Once at the bottom of these stairs, turn right to find this box on the ground. You can find the Ema inside.

Ema #13 [New Game+]

During the Dark Shrine area, the zone you explore during your first visit to the Otherworld. Go south of the walls of emas at the center of the area. Then, follow the path as far east as you can. The path will split left and right. Take the left path. At the end of this small path, you can find this Ema sitting on a rock.

Ema #14 [New Game+]

This Ema is also in an Inari-sama Box. During either Ebisugaoka Visit 2 or 3, go to the hokora between the rice fields and the town center to the northeast of the Chizuruya General Store. Go to the small field across the street from the hokora. Look on the corner of the area to find this box on the ground. You can find the Ema inside.

Ema #15 [New Game+]

During Ebisugaoka Visit #3 in New Game+, progress through the section until you enter the Sugisato forest on your way to Ebisugaoka Middle School. After passing the first hokora of the forest, go up one set of stairs and turn left to find a rundown building. Go through the opening to the left of the building and follow the path to its end to find this Ema on a stool near a back door.

Ema #16 [New Game+]

This Ema is found locked behind an Inari-sama door, which also requires the Brooch to be opened. When you reach the Worship Hall, the 3rd location in the Otherworld, make your way into the west wing where you find Rinko. Standing in the fiery room where Rinko is trapped in a cage above some lava, follow the hallway all the way to the south end. Look to the left to find a small space you can shimmy through. Then, take a right turn to find this Inari-sama Door. This Ema is on a box next to the next found near the middle of the room.

Ema #17 [New Game+]

This Ema is in another Inari-sama Box. During the 4th visit to Ebisugaoka, you will make your way through the Sugisato forest. After leaving the Ebisugaoka Middle School at the start of this section, make your way up the mountain until you find the first gizbo to your right. Go to the left of the structure to find a small shrine and this Inari-sama Box. You can find the Ema inside.

Ema #18 [New Game+]

This Ema is found in the Hermitage of Crimson Water, a hidden area that can be accessed from the Main Hall, the 4th Otherworld location. You will need to go to the staircase that you visit after completing the second ritual and taking on the crest that allows Bestial Form. Since this is New Game+, you can reach this area from the central Main Hall without having to go to the ritual locations. Once you enter the Main Hall, go to the southeast corner area and open a heavy metal door with your Fox Arm. Once through the door, open the door to your left with a crest on it. You will be at the base of a staircase. Go up two staircases. At the top of the second staircase is a room with bluish moonlight coming through the roof and a destroyed floor. Go around the destroyed floor to reach the northwest corner of the room to find a marked wall. Focus on the wall with your Fox Mask to melt it and reveal a new path. You will find an Inari-sama door at the end of this path.

Overlooking this outdoor area is a building. Make your way up the paths to enter this building. Go into one of the corners of the room to find this Ema on a shelf.

Ema #19 [New Game+]

This Ema is in an Inari-sama Box. This box is found during your 5th visit to Ebisugaoka. Head out of the forest and back into the Ebisugaoka town proper. After going through the playground and seeing a flashback, leave the park and then turn left. Look to your right to see the gate you can walk through. Once through the gate, immediately turn to the left to find this Inari-sama Box on the ground. You can find the Ema inside.

Ema #20 [New Game+]

When you reach Shimizu Residence I, take the first left turn to go down a hallway and then go through the first door on the right. Pass through the dining room and enter another room via the door along the north wall. This room is between the dining room and the Ominous Photos Puzzle room. Go to the east wall to find this Inari-sama Box on top of some containers. You can find the Ema inside. If you’re doing the Ebisugaoka in Silence ending, you will have given up your Brooch before reaching this box, so you won’t be able to open it during this ending.

Ema #21 [New Game+]

Technically, you can get this Ema during your first playthrough since it is behind the only Inari-sama door that is accessible after getting the Brooch in your first playthrough. This door can be found in the Treasure Hall. This is the fifth Otherworld section and is accessed after completing the Shimizu Residence section of the game. After obtaining the first two crests, proceed through the door to the right of the mural. Go to the right side of the room to find the Inari-sama Door. Go to the corner to the right of the shrine, behind the door, to find this Ema on a shelf. If you’re doing the Ebisugaoka in Silence ending, you will have given up your Brooch before reaching this door, so you won’t be able to open it during this ending.

Ema #22 [New Game++]

You can only find this Ema after getting two different endings and gaining access to the Ebisugaoka in the Silence Ending. During Ebisugaoka Visit #5, you will be making your way up through the town toward the Shimizu Residence. You will reach a gated house after getting past the town. Before going through the gate, follow the path to the right to find the 6th Jizo Statue. This path is blocked on previous playthroughs. This final Ema is on a rock to the left of the shrine.

You now know where to find all of the Ema locations in Silent Hill f.