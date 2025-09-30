Silent Hill f: Sakuko Boss Fight Guide

While players will need to survive the horrors of Ebisugaoka and the Otherworld in Silent Hill f, it isn’t until you return to the Otherworld for the second time that you will encounter your first boss fight. This boss is the Sakuko-like Entity, a hellish shrine maiden that shares the voice and appearance of Sakuko Igarashi. Players will need to know how to take down this terrifying reflection of Hinako’s friend if they hope to continue through the game and learn the truth of what’s happening in the town. This guide will show players how to beat the Sakuko Boss Fight in Silent Hill f.

How to Beat the Sakuko Boss Fight in Silent Hill f

The Sakuko-like Entity is found at the end of the Corridors section of the game, the second Otherworld section. You will reach this zone after completing the Scarecrow Field Puzzle and reaching Rinko’s house. Make your way through the area and pass through the two giant doors at the far end of the zone. Once through the door, a cutscene will play and the boss fight will start.

Sakuko has a series of attacks and combos that revolve around the mace in her left hand and the chain in her right. Each of these attacks has a distinct startup and telegraph, giving you a chance to avoid the incoming damage. One of her most straightforward attacks is her mace swinging combo. She will raise her mace up and behind her head and swing it three times. After the third attack, she can add on a fourth and final attack if you’re at the right range. If you are still close to her after the third attack, she will twirl and swing her chain in a circle around her, which will hit you if you’re not careful.

Another mace-based attack sees Sakuko once again raise the weapon, but not all the way behind her head. It is off to her side and the top of the weapon is pointed towards you. She will throw the mace forward, sticking it in the ground where you stand. She will follow up with one of two attacks, depending on where you are compared to the mace. If you are near the mace, she will yank it from the ground, which will create a small AoE around the mace that will damage you if you’re close before she follows up with another mace throw and yank. If you dodged the first attack and are standing off to her side, she will turn to look at you and then pull out the mace and swing it at you in a single motion.

Her deadliest attack is her grab. She will say “Dodge THIS” and will bend down before sprinting towards you. If she grabs you, she will start to devour your face, dealing about half of your total Health. Like all of the other grabs in the game, there is no way to escape this move once she gets a hold of you, so make sure you avoid this attack at all costs!

One of Sakuko’s hardest-hitting attacks is her mace slam. She will stretch her arms out to her side and then take a quick step forward. She will feign an attack and then raise the mace above her head. After a short delay, she will step forward and slam down the mace on your head. During the delay as she raises the mace, she will be parryable, so you can risk the damage to attempt a parry here if you want to get some extra damage and stun.

Along with all of these introdict attacks and combos, she has a very simple swipe attack that she will perform when you are standing right behind her. This is a quick slash that can catch you off guard, so be on the lookout for it if you are trying to stick to her back.

When Sakuko drops below 50% health, she will cover the area in darkness and teleport around the area. She will stop at a location and start to charge up her Suzu Bell attack. You can find her by listening for her charge and looking for the glowing halo that is behind her head. You will need to hit her twice to interrupt this attack. She will teleport and repeat this process. She will attempt the attack 3 times.

The second phase has all of her previous attacks, with one more mace and chain combo. She will lift the chain behind her head before she swings the chain and mace multiple times as she makes her way toward you.

Now that you know how to avoid her attacks, you can start to deal damage. During the Corridors area that you pass through before this boss fight, you will need to grab the Nagata weapon before reaching this encounter. This is the weapon that you will want to use during this fight. It does heavy damage and has a much longer range compared to the Kaiken dagger. If you’ve gotten the Beetle Omamori from the random drawings you can do at a hokora, that is a great talisman to put on during this fight since it increases damage done to stunned enemies. At any hokora, you can spend Faith to get a random Omamori and the Beetle is one of them. While it’s very unlikely that you will have this Omamori this early in the game, make sure you do put it on if you were lucky enough to get it from one of these small shrines.

After dodging her attacks, you will be given an opening to perform a few heavy attacks with the Nagata, dealing massive damage and possibly stunning the boss. If you have some Sanity, you can also charge up a focus attack to deal massive damage and stun the boss. You should also look out for the mace slam attack to perform a parry to stun the boss. Whenever the boss is stunned, use that as an opening to damage the boss.

Repeat the process of dodging, parrying, and heavy attacks until you completely take down the boss’s health. A cutscene will play and the Sakuko-like Entity will be banished. If you beat the boss without getting hit by any of her Suzu Bell attacks, you will unlock the “The Sound of Silence” Achievement/Trophy. Beating the boss will end the Corridors section of the game and return you to Ebisugaoka to start your 3rd Visit to the town.

You now know how to beat the Sukako boss fight in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.