Silent Hill f: Inari Statue Rooms Puzzle Guide | Sly Like the Fox Achievement Guide

The Treasure Hall is one of the more confusing areas in Silent Hill f. This building which is filled with doors can either lead players down the critical path of the game’s story or have them trapped loop of challenging enemy engagements. While the game doesn’t explain it, there are Inari Statues that can help light the correct path through this area. If players are able to go through all of the correct doors without making a single mistake, the “Sly Like the Fox” Achievement and Trophy will be unlocked. To find this critical path, faith must be put in the Inari. This guide will show players how to complete the Inari Statue Rooms Puzzle and unlock the “Sly Like the Fox” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “Sly Like the Fox” Achievement in Silent Hill f

The “Sly Like a Fox” Achievement and Inari Statue Puzzle are in the Treasure Hall area, the fifth area you visit when you’re sent to the Otherworld. In this area, you will find a mural and will need to pass through several doors to get the items required for the Mural Puzzle. If you go through the wrong door, you will need to fight a group of tough enemies before you can return to this room and try to go through the right door again. If you get through this section without going through a single wrong door, you will get the “Sly Like a Fox” Achievement.

Go through the door to the left of the mural to enter a room with 3 doors and several Inari statues. To be shown the correct door, look for which Inari statue is wounded with a spear tip. The statue in this room is the one in the back left corner. Interact with the statue and look at its chest to find the spear. Remove it and the statue will turn to face the left door and its eyes will glow blue. This is the correct door.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the Black Sparrow Crest. Go to the wall to the right of the box and use the Fox Mask and Focus on the wall to melt the wall and find the door that leads back to the mural room.

Go through the door across from the mural to enter a room with no Inari Statues. There are a few bloody circles on the ground. Use the Fox Mask and focus on the rightmost circle to summon the wounded Inari Statue. Remove the spear and the Inari will turn to face the right door and their eyes will glow blue.

Go through this door to enter another room. Go to the bloody circle on the left side of the room and summon the Inari Statue with Focus. Remove the spear from the back of its neck. It will rotate to the right and face the door opposite the door you entered from as its eyes glow blue.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the White Sparrow Crest. Go to the door left of the box that leads back to the mural room.

Go through the door to the right of the mural. Go to the Inari statue in the middle of the left section of the room. This wounded Inari Statue has the spear in its leg. The Inari will turn and face the door at the left end of the room and its eyes will glow blue.

Go through the door to enter a hallway with several enemies. Defeat them all and you will find a box on an altar that can now be opened. Inside is the Fox Mask Crest. Go through the passage to the right of the box to find the door that leads back to the mural room. You can now complete the Mural Puzzle. Go to the scroll to the left of the mural to read a riddle that hints at where to put each crest in the mural. If you haven’t gone through any of the wrong doors, the “Sly Like the Fox” Achievement will now unlock.

You now know how to complete the Inari Statue Rooms puzzle and unlock the "Sly Like the Fox" Achievement in Silent Hill f.