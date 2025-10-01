Silent Hill f: Secret Box Puzzle Guide

When Hinako is locked in a classroom during Silent Hill f, she will come face-to-face with Rinko’s feelings for Shu in the form of a Secret Box. Players will need to figure out how to open this strange contraption by going through a series of secret love letters from Rinko to Shu. The mechanisms of this box can be unclear and can leave some players stranded in this classroom for a long time. So, allow me to explain how to break this box open. This guide will show players how to complete the Secret Box Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Secret Box Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Secret Box Puzzle can be found in the southwest classroom on the 2nd Floor of Ebisugaoka Middle School. You will gain access to this floor after completing the Stairwell Puzzle. Once you go into the classroom, the door will lock behind you. You will need to solve this puzzle to escape. Go to Rinko’s desk in the center of the room to find the Secret Box and the first Unopened Envelope document, which will give you a hint on opening this box.

Like most of the puzzles in the game, the Secret Box Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Hard Difficulty

The first Unopened Envelope sees Rinko confessing to Shu and reminiscing about the taste of fruits that were on a pastry at a cafe they went to together. You will need to slide the covers on both sides of the box to reveal all of the images of fruits. There are a total of 6. On one side, the fruits are in the top right, middle left, and bottom right. On the other side, the fruit is in the top right, bottom left, and bottom right. Once all the fruits are displayed, press the confirm button to open the first layer of the box.

With the box opened, you will find another Unopened Envelope. This second Unopened Envelope sees Rinko tell Shu that she wants to write new chapters of her life with him. You will need to slide the covers on both sides of the box to reveal all of the images of books. There are a total of 5. On one side, the books are in the top right, middle left, and bottom left. On the other side, the only book is in the middle right. Once all the books are displayed, press the confirm button to open the second layer of the box.

The final layer of the box reveals a third Unopened Envelope. This note sees Rinko envisioning a future with Shu where the two of them watch a sakura flower bloom. You will need to slide the covers on both sides of the box to reveal all of the images of sakura flowers and sakura trees. There are a total of 3. On one side, the tree is in the middle right. On the other side, the only flowers are in the top right and bottom right. Once all the sakuras are displayed, press the confirm button to fully open the box.

This will reveal the final Unopened Envelope and the Second Floor Classroom Generic Key. This will allow you to escape the classroom and also unlock any other locked door on the 2nd Floor. This will also start a cutscene, which marks the end of the Secret Box puzzle.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Secret Box puzzle in Silent Hill f.