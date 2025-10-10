Silent Hill f: All Inari-sama’s Doors and Boxes Locations | Inari-sama’s Secrets Achievement Guide

The Fox Mask in Silent Hill f has a lot of secrets that take several playthroughs to fully uncover. During subsequent playthroughs, there are certain items known Inari-sama Doors and Boxes that can be opened with the Brooch gifted to Hinako. By opening all of these Inari-marked boxes and doors, players will be able to get unique rewards and will unlock the “Inari-sama’s Secrets” Achievement and Trophy. Players will want to know where to find all of these doors and boxes to get the rewards found within. So, allow me to break down where to find each one! This guide will show players where to find all Inari-sama’s Doors and Boxes locations and how to unlock the “Inari-sama’s Secrets” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

All Inari-sama’s Doors and Boxes Locations in Silent Hill f

There are a total of 11 Inari-sama Doors and Boxes that can be found throughout Silent Hill f, with 7 of them being boxes and 4 being doors. These doors and boxes can only be opened when wearing the Inari-sama Brooch that you get at the start of the Treasure Hall, the 5th Otherworld section of the game. In New Game+, you will start the game with this Brooch so you can open all of these doors and boxes during a second playthrough. Almost all of the boxes and doors can only be opened during NG+, with the Inari-sama Door #4 able to be opened during your first playthrough. Also, if you lock into the “Ebisugaoka in Silence” Ending, you will give up the brooch, so you won’t be able to open Inari-sama Box #7 and Inari-sama Door #4 during this ending.

Inari-sama Box #1

This box is found during your first visit to Ebisugaoka. Make your way through the area until you pass through a house and reach a canal area. Go to the south of the canal and follow a staircase up to find a hokora shrine. Go to the right of the shrine and then turn right to find a staircase that leads down. Once at the bottom of these stairs, turn right to find this box on the ground.

Inari-sama Box #2

During the Dark Shrine area, the zone you explore during your first visit to the Otherworld. Go south of the walls of emas at the center of the area. Then, follow the path as far east as you can. You will find a small island with a tree in the middle. Go to the north side of the tree to find this box at the base of the tree.

Inari-sama Box #3

During either Ebisugaoka Visit 2 or 3, go to the hokora between the rice fields and the town center to the northeast of the Chizuruya General Store. Go to the small field across the street from the hokora. Look on the corner of the area to find this box on the ground.

Inari-sama Door #1

The first Inari-sama Door is in the Corridors, the second place you visit when you journey to the Otherworld. From the start of the area, proceed until the path splits and then go left. Take the next right turn and then turn left again. Stick to the left wall until you make a few turns and find the Inari-sama door.

Inari-sama Box #4

Make your way to Ebisugaoka Middle School during your third visit to Ebisugaoka and go out the window into the school grounds in the southern part of the area. Go to the west end of the grounds and go up some stairs to reach the windows outside some classrooms. Go to the classroom directly to the west of the one that Shu and Rinko are staying in. The window to the classroom will now be open in New Game+. Climb into the classroom and go to the northeast corner of the room to find the Inari-sama Box on a desk.

Inari-sama Door #2

When you reach the Worship Hall, the 3rd location in the Otherworld, make your way into the west wing where you find Rinko. Standing in the fiery room where Rinko is trapped in a cage above some lava, follow the hallway all the way to the south end. Look to the left to find a small space you can shimmy through. Then, take a right turn to find this Inari-sama Door.

Inari-sama Box #5

During the 4th visit to Ebisugaoka, you will make your way through the Sugisato forest. After leaving the Ebisugaoka Middle School at the start of this section, make your way up the mountain until you find the first gizbo to your right. Go to the left of the structure to find a small shrine and this Inari-sama Box.

Inari-sama Door #3

Main Hall, the 4th Otherworld location. You will need to go to the staircase that you visit after completing the second ritual and taking on the crest that allows Bestial Form. Since this is New Game+, you can reach this area from the central Main Hall without having to go to the ritual locations. Once you enter Main Hall, go to the southeast corner area and open a heavy metal door with your Fox Arm. Once through the door, open the door to your left with a crest on it. You will be at the base of a staircase. Go up two staircases. At the top of the second staircase is a room with bluish moonlight coming through the roof and a destroyed floor. Go around the destroyed floor to reach the northwest corner of the room to find a marked wall. Focus on the wall with your Fox Mask to melt it and reveal a new path. You will find an Inari-sama door at the end of this path.

Inari-sama Box #6

This box is found during your 6th visit to Ebisugaoka. Head out of the forest and back into the Ebisugaoka town proper. After going through the playground and seeing a flashback, leave the park and then turn left. Look to your right to see the gate you can walk through. Once through the gate, immediately turn to the left to find this Inari-sama Box on the ground.

Inari-sama Box #7

When you reach Shimizu Residence I, take the first left turn to go down a hallway and then go through the first door on the right. Pass through the dining room and enter another room via the door along the north wall. This room is between the dining room and the Ominous Photos Puzzle room. Go to the east wall to find this Inari-sama Box on top of some containers.

Inari-sama Door #4

The Mural Puzzle can be found in the Treasure Hall. This is the fifth Otherworld section and is accessed after completing the Shimizu Residence section of the game. After getting the first 2 crests, go through the door to the right of the mural. Go to the right side of the room to find the Inari-sama Door.

You can now find all Inari-sama's Doors and Boxes locations and how to unlock the "Inari-sama's Secrets" Achievement in Silent Hill f.