Silent Hill f: How To Unlock The True Ending | Ebisugaoka In Silence Guide

The True Ending of Silent Hill f requires a minimum of three playthroughs — that means you need to finish two endings and cycle through NG++ to earn the final conclusion of the story. For the longest, most-involved, and most difficult of the five ending, you’ll need to complete a secret step that’s easy-to-miss. Here’s everything you need to know about the toughest unlockable ending in the game.

NG++ Ending | Ebisugaoka In Silence

The true ending of Silent Hill f can only be completed on the third playthrough — you must complete two different endings. The first ending and any other ending must be completed on a single save file. For each completed ending, a different symbol will appear on your Record save files. If there are two or more icons on the red string, then the true ending is possible.

Two endings must be completed on the same save file. The first (standard) ending counts towards this requirement. The UFO Ending (learn how to unlock here) also counts toward your total.

must be completed on the same save file. The first (standard) ending counts towards this requirement. The UFO Ending (learn how to unlock here) also counts toward your total. Do NOT use Red Capsule consumables. You can freely collect Red Capsules, but you can’t use any. Avoid them and remove red capsules from your inventory with the “discard” option.

use consumables. You can freely collect Red Capsules, but you can’t use any. Avoid them and remove red capsules from your inventory with the “discard” option. Collect the Sacred Sword at the Sacred Tree after solving all five Jizo Statue puzzles available in NG+. Learn how to get the Sacred Sword here.

If you’ve already collected the Sacred Sword, it will appear at the first Jizo Statue in all future NG+ playthroughs.

Purify the Sacred Sword at the shrine after Shu’s House but before Hinako’s House. Learn how to purify the Sacred Sword here.

the at the shrine after Shu’s House but before Hinako’s House. Learn how to purify the Sacred Sword here. Complete the secret sixth Jizo Statue puzzle. This causes Hinako to give up the Oinari Brooch. This will remove the item from your inventory for the rest of the playthrough. It is only given up for a single save file — it reappears on future NG+ runs.

Follow all of these steps, and you’ll have to fight two final boss variants at the same time. The final Jizo Statue puzzle will only appear on NG++.

Secret Sixth Jizo Statue

The sixth Jizo Statue will only appear on this ending route. It is found after Shu’s House but before Hinako’s House.

Reach the Playground Flashback cutscene on the way to Hinako’s House — the lengthy sequence in the house full of puzzles. You’ll need to complete the Jizo Statue BEFORE entering the residence.

cutscene on the way to Hinako’s House — the lengthy sequence in the house full of puzzles. You’ll need to complete the Jizo Statue BEFORE entering the residence. Past the playground, you’ll encounter a pregnant monster miniboss you must defeat to remove a flesh barrier. Clear the barrier and progress — up the stairs and to your right, there’s a hidden Jizo Statue .

miniboss you must defeat to remove a flesh barrier. Clear the barrier and progress — up the stairs and to your right, there’s a hidden . Interact with the statue to place your brooch onto the statue.

This gives up a key item required to open optional doors and chests. This is the required final step of the NG++ ending. After placing the brooch, you’ll have completed the last step of this ending. You’re now locked-in and ready to progress to the end of the game.

There are new lengthy cutscenes in Hinako’s Home and new puzzles. Some of the rooms are also remixed. The final boss is also much more difficult on this ending path — you’ll have to fight two secret additional bosses at the same time. It’s a big, difficult battle that leads to the longest, most conclusive ending in the game.