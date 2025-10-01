Silent Hill f: Memories Puzzle Guide

Hinako harbors conflicting feelings for her friends which she must confront during her journey through Silent Hill f. During the Memories Puzzle, she will confront her feelings for her “partner” and closest friend, Shu. Players will need to solve this puzzle by tracking down some items that the boy holds dear and fighting a challenging enemy. Allow me to break down how to find these items and bring this section of the game to a close. This guide will show players how to complete the Memories Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Memories Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Memories Puzzle is found in the Worship Hall after completing both the east and west wings of the area. You will unlock the big double doors in the center of the area to gain access to a chamber with 6 altars. Go to the northwest corner of the room to find the Sheet of Fine Paper document. This will tell you that you will need to find Shu’s prized possessions. Depending on your Puzzle Difficulty, the number of possessions will change.

Like most of the puzzles in the game, the Memories Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Puzzle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Hard Difficulty

On Hard Difficulty, you will need to find 2 Prized Possessions. To find the first one, go through the northwest door in the main chamber to enter a narrow hallway. Take the first left turn and then quickly take a right turn. Go down this hallway and then go right when another hallway appears. Go to the end of this hallway to find the Drawing of a Young Shimizu Hinako.

Go back through the hallway and then pull a lever to open another hallway. This will lead you to an octagon-shaped room with a Grotesque Monster in it. You will need to beat this monster to unlock the door in this room.

Once the enemy is defeated, go through the door at the east end of the room and go up the stairs. Once on the second floor, go to the west end of the room to find the Brainiac Hero Comic.

Go back to the main chamber. You will need to put the Brainic Hero Comic on the altar on the right side of the room and closest to the door. Then, put the Drawing of a Young Shimizu Hinako on the middle left altar. This will complete the Memories puzzle, start a cutscene, and bring the Worship Hall section of the game to an end.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Memories puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.