Silent Hill f: Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation! Achievement Guide

As players make their way through Silent Hill f, there are small optional objectives that players can complete to unlock some hidden Achievements and Trophies. One of these Achievements is called “Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation!” To get this Achievement, players will need to make their way back to the Chizuruya General Store, the building where this nightmare begins, and beat a very tough enemy that is patrolling the exterior of the store. Players will need to know where to go and when this enemy appears to get this Achievement, so allow me to show players who might be struggling to complete this optional challenge. This guide will show players how to unlock the “Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation!” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation!” Achievement in Silent Hill f

You will be able to return to the Chizuruya General Store and find the monsters in front of the store during the 3rd time you enter Ebisugaoka. You will go here after beating the Sakuko Boss Fight and finishing the Corridors section of the Otherworld. After beating the boss, you will need to make your way to Shu’s house with Shu and Rinko. You will start your journey by making your way back into town. As you make your way to the center of town, you will get a cutscene showing several monsters in front of the Chizuruya General Store. You will be turned around and steered toward the east direction of the road. Instead of taking this path, turn around and go back to the Chizuruya General Store. You will find a Giant Monster and several doll creatures in front of the store. All of these enemies are heavily covered in spider lilies, making them much tougher than the basic versions of these enemies.

While you can take down all of the enemies, the only one you need to take down is the Giant Monster that walks through the road. The best strategy to deal with this encounter is to lead the Giant Monster away from the store to isolate it from the dolls. From here, just dodge its attacks and deal some Heavy Attacks when you’re given an opening. You can do this on any difficulty. Once you take down the Giant Monster, you will unlock the “Go Away! You’ll Ruin the Shop’s Reputation!” Achievement.

You now know how to beat the Giant Monster at the Chizuruya General Store and unlock the "Go Away! You'll Ruin the Shop's Reputation!" Achievement in Silent Hill f.