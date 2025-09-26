Silent Hill f: Shrine Vault Puzzle Guide

While attempting to escape the strange shrine grounds in the early hours of Silent Hill f, players will be tasked with opening the locked Shrine Vault. This requires a poem to be cross-referenced with specific drawings found around the area, all while outrunning a strange and deadly. Monster. Players might need some guidance while tracking down the correct symbols for this lock. So, allow me to break down how to overcome this puzzle. This guide will show players how to complete the Shrine Vault Puzzle in Silent Hill f.

How to Complete the Shrine Vault Puzzle in Silent Hill f

The Shirne Vault Puzzle is found throughout the Shrine Path area, the first zone you explore when you reach the Otherworld. Follow the Fox Mask until you reach the locked shrine at the east end of the area. You will need to find a missing Combination Lock Dial and figure out the combination that you will need to put into the lock to open the shrine.

Head back to the shrine where you got the Kaiken weapon in the center of the area. Next to the stairs is a doll with a small ema leaning against it. This ema will have a poem which you will need to use to figure out the key for the lock. This poem will change depending on your Riddle Difficulty.

After interacting with the doll, a cutscene will play where a faceless monster will appear. This monster is blind and will only track you when it stops and listens for your footsteps. You can fight this thing and can “kill” it, but it will resurrect after some time. The only way to fully defeat this creature is to solve the puzzle.

There are 3 areas in the western part of the area with several walls lined with tons of emas. You will need to find specific emas and flip them around to look at the symbol on the back. Finding the emas and organizing them in the order of the poem will reveal the solution for the Vault Shrine puzzle. The locations of these ema locations and the symbols on the back are randomized, meaning that they will change every playthrough.

Like all of the puzzles in the game, the Shrine Vault Puzzle has 3 different variations depending on the Riddle Difficulty you selected. We have broken down the solutions to this puzzle for all of the different difficulties.

Story Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

Hard Difficulty

On the Hard Difficulty, the ema poem is the following:

Lightning cast down from the heavens split asunder the decayed tree.

From the earth grows kudzu, the prophet of eternal prosperity.

You will need to find the ema with the lightning on it. Flip it around and take note of the symbol on the back.

Next, find the ema with the dead tree with the moon behind it. Flip it around and take note of the symbol on the back.

Finally, look for the ema with the Kudzu, a purple flower shown in the first image below. When you flip the ema, you will find the Combination Lock Dial and the final symbol for the solution.

You can open your journal to check the solution to the puzzle after finding all of the symbols.

Head back to the Shrine Vault and enter the symbols in the correct order as the poem to open the lock and gain access to the shrine. You can now enter the shrine and get the key inside. You can then take the key to the north end of the area to escape the Shrine Path area.

Lost in the Fog Difficulty

(Currently playing through the game on this difficulty. Come back later to check in on our guide.)

You now know how to complete the Shrine Vault puzzle in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.