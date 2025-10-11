Silent Hill F: Tsukumogami Boss Fight Guide

When players make their way through their New Game+ playthrough of Silent Hill f, there are several new endings that can be achieved by fulfilling specific parameters during your playthrough. If you play a Hinako that is ready to accept her marriage and leave her past behind her, Shu will become the Tsukumogami, the final boss of the Fox Wedding Ending. This god of the forgotten has an arsenal of weapons at their disposal, so players might need help taking so that they can unlock this ending. This guide will show players how to beat the Tsukumogami Boss Fight in Silent Hill f.

How to Beat the Tsukumogami Boss Fight in Silent Hill f

The Tsukumogami is the final boss of the Fox’s Wedding ending, one of the New Game+ endings in Silent Hill f. You will need to finish your playthrough without using any Red Capsule healing items, either get the unpurified Sacred Sword or don’t get the sword at all, and also acquire the Agura no Hotei-sama. Once all this is done, just finish the rest of the playthrough and this boss will be at the end.

Before starting this battle, you will want to make sure you’ve equipped the right Omamori perks to make this fight a bit easier. Depending on how much you’ve upgraded Hinako, it’s possible you could equip only a single Omamori or have multiple, so I will list several options and you can decide which you prefer. This first selection of Omamori are Hidden Omamori, so you will need to find them during your playthrough in specific locations. The Hawk Omamori is great for this fight since it will increase your focus charge time, allowing you to perform Focus Attacks quickly. The Suzuran Omamori will make Perfect Dodges easier to perform. The Bull is also great as it decreases the Stamina consumed by Heavy and Focus Attacks. Since this is a New Game+ exclusive boss, you can also get the Rabbit Omamori, which will allow you to follow up a Perfect Dodge with a Heavy Attack parry. This means that every attack becomes parriable as long as you can perform a Perfect Dodge.

At any hokora, you can spend Faith to get a random Omamori that is different from the Hidden ones. If you’ve gotten the Beetle Omamori is one of these hokora Omamori and is great for this fight since it increases damage done to stunned enemies. The Dolphin is great as well since it will restore Max Sanity on a Perfect Dodge. The Owl will greatly decrease sanity consumption while using Focus. Finally, the Mantis Omamori slightly restores health after each successful Counter. Acquiring any of these Omamori before this battle requires some luck, but make sure you put it on if you were lucky enough to get it from one of these small shrines.

Tsukumogami’s multiple arms are his main gimmick as he will add more weapons to each of his hands as the battle progresses, expanding his moveset. He will start with a staff in one hand and a sword in the other. One of his most straightforward moves that he can use throughout the battle doesn’t involve either of these weapons and instead sees him perform a series of stomp attacks with his feet. He will lift up his leg and, after a short pause, slam it down to the ground. He will repeat this attack with his other leg before quickly leaping a short distance to perform a fast slam to end the 3-hit combo. The first stomp is parriable.

For his staff attack, he will pull back the staff very mechanically, with a pause before pulling it back all the way behind him. After pausing, he will thrust the spear downward toward you. He will then pull back and perform a slow twirl. When he reaches halfway around his twirl, he will quickly slam his spear down.

The sword attack has a very similar startup to the spear, as it retains the same mechanical pullback. The difference is that the arm that is being pulled back is the sword arm rather than the spear arm. He will thrust his sword forward after he pulls his arm up and then raises his leg. After a short delay, he will perform a swipe attack. He will raise his other leg and perform another swipe attack after a delay to complete his 3-hit combo.

The Tsukumogami has one combo where he sues both the staff and sword. He will lower his staff to his side and then perform an upward slash. He will then twirl and perform a slash with both his staff and sword while jumping toward you. He then finishes the combo with a small leap and a downward slash.

After taking a bit of damage, the boss will flash red and teleport. He will perform an attack where he summons 3 water balls that move in a spiral around him as he charges up a golden staff attack. After spinning the staff around, he will lift it over his shoulder and pull back. After a delay, he will slam the spear on top of you in a single charged slam if you’re close to him or will throw it at you if you’re far away.

After taking enough damage to end his first phase, the Tsukumogami will bend down and summon a bow and arrow from the water. As he is summoning this weapon, he will perform an erratic dance that can hit you if you’re too close.

Once he has the bow and arrow, he will charge up, causing the water to ripple around him. After a short period, he will teleport very far away from you. He will start attacking from range. He can stomp his feet, which will send a wave of water at you that you’ll need to dodge through.

He uses a variety of bow and arrow attacks to keep you at a distance. One of these attacks is the arrow rain attack. He will aim up in the air and shoot. After a brief moment, a storm of arrows will fall from the sky, slowly making its way towards you. He can follow up with any of his other attacks while the storm is happening, so you might have some trouble avoiding the combo of attacks.

He has two other arrow attacks. One sees him shoot a series of arrows right at Hinako. The other attack sees him shoot three arrows into the air, all of which float above his head. One at a time, starting with the left one and going right, the arrows will fly in a curved arc in the air before quickly cutting toward Hinako.

Once you get close enough, he will resume his Phase 1 attacks, but can teleport away and attempt his long-range attacks again. So, keep doing damage when you’re close until he falls to the ground again and does another summon animation. This time, he will get a small bell. He will once again perform the same combo during the summoning, so keep your distance.

When he rings the bell, you will be teleported to a shadowy version of the boss arena. He will do a sequence of 4 attacks in this realm. He will teleport 4 times, with the 4th teleport ending with a punch that will ring the bell, creating a soundwave attack in front of him. He will then teleport 2 more times, with the second teleport ending with a similar attack. He will then start to absorb energy into the bell as he stands tall and raises the bell above his head. He will pause for a moment when the bell is all the way above his head before slamming down and creating a massive AoE attack. You will return to a red version of the boss arena before he lets out a massive wave attack AoE, following a short pause after the third bell attack.

After this attack sequence, he will now have all of his weapons. This means he will be able to use attacks from Phases 1 and 2, as well as his new bell attacks. Defend and avoid these attacks the same way you did in earlier phases and keep doing damage when you find openings.

You will battle the Tsukumogami with Hinako’s Fox Arm. You will be able to perform several Heavy Attacks with this powerful arm to deal massive damage and possibly stun the boss. If you have some Sanity, you can also charge up a Focus Attack to deal massive damage and stun the boss. When you charge up the Beastial Form, activate it to grow your arm bigger, making it easier to parry since you can interrupt your attacks to perform parries and do the most damage possible in the game. Whenever the boss is stunned, use that as an opening to damage the boss. If you have the Rabbit Omamori, use every Perfect Dodge as a chance to parry and stun the boss.

Repeat the process of dodging, parrying, and heavy attacks until you completely take down the boss’s health. A cutscene will play and the Tsukumogami will vanish as the Fox’s Wedding begins. If you beat the boss without getting hit by any of the boss’s arrow attacks, you will unlock the “Puppetmaster” Achievement/Trophy.

You now know how to beat the Tsukumogami boss fight in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.