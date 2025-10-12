Silent Hill f: A Miko Possessed Achievement Guide

Sakuko is one of Hinako’s closest friends but is removed from the story of Silent Hill f very early on, meaning players don’t get as much time to learn about her like Rinko and Shu. Fortunately, there are documents known as Sakuko’s Diaries that players can discover over their multiple playthroughs that fill in a lot of Sakuko’s beliefs and feelings towards Hinako. By finding all of these diary entries, players will be able to unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement and Trophy. Whether it’s players who want to learn all they can about Sakuko or are just completionists, it’s important to know where to find these elusive documents. This guide will show players where to find all Sakuko’s Diary locations and how to unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement in Silent Hill f.

How to Unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement in Silent Hill f

To unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement, you will need to find all 8 Sakuko’s Diary documents. All of these documents can be found in the east wing of the Worship Hall, the 3rd location you visit in the Otherworld.. Some of these notes can be found in your first playthrough, but some of the others require you to enter New Game+ and the final set of them requires you to enter a 3rd playthrough with New Game++. All of these documents will be in the same spots in subsequent playthroughs, so you can get these notes during NG+ or NG++ if you missed them. Here is a full breakdown of where to find all of the required documents to unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement.

Sakuko’s Diary #1

Make your way through the west wing of the Worship Hall until you enter the locker room. Go to the bench at the north end of the room. Look at the middle of the bench to find this document.

Sakuko’s Diary #2

Open the door in the northwest corner of the locker room and go through it. Once through the door, go north and then turn left to travel along the northern hallway. Look to your left until you find an opening to a small room. Go to the west end of this room to find this document on a shelf.

Sakuko’s Diary #3

Make your way through the west wing until you enter a room with a shrine similar to the one you saw during the Altar Puzzle. Look to the left of the shrine to find a small shelf in the northeast corner of the room. This is where you will find this document.

Sakuko’s Diary #4 [New Game+]

When you reach this area in New Game+, look in the northeast corner of the first room of the wing. This is the same room as the horoka. This document is on top of a shelf.

Sakuko’s Diary #5 [New Game+]

This document is in the same location as Sakuko’s Diary #1, but will only be picked up in New Game+.

Sakuko’s Diary #6 [New Game+]

This document is in the same location as Sakuko’s Diary #3, but will only be picked up in New Game+.

Sakuko’s Diary #7 [New Game++]

This document is found in the locker room in New Game++. While still on the bench like Sakuko’s Diary #1 and Sakuko’s Diary #5, it is a bit further east, found in the northeast corner of the room.

Sakuko’s Diary #8 [New Game++]

This document is in the same location as Sakuko’s Diary #3, but will only be picked up in New Game++.

You can now find all Sakuko’s Diary locations and how to unlock the “A Miko Possessed” Achievement in Silent Hill f. Stay tuned to Gameranx for more news, updates, and guides for Silent Hill f as well as other great games in the future.