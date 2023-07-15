The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Defeat the Seized Construct

Once you've built Mineru a new body in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, it isn't quite over yet. The Seized Construct boss awaits.

After you’ve solved the four puzzles from the Spirit Temple and rebuilt Mineru’s body, it might seem like you’re in the clear. Unfortunately, you’ve still got a bit of legwork ahead of you, as well as a boss battle in the depths. The Seized Construct is the second-last mainline boss in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and this automated baddie packs a punch. Don’t worry, though; follow our guide below, and you’ll turn it back to scrap metal in no time.

How to Defeat the Seized Construct in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

First things first, make sure that you have a blaster and a spiked ball equipped before you get into the ring with the Seized Construct. Once the fight starts, you can swap for double spike balls if you want, but just be sure that you have access to a blaster, as you’re going to need it for the second half of this fight.

When things begin, you just need to act like this is rock ’em sock ’em robots and lay into this sucker. After a few hits, you’ll knock it backward. What you need to do here is just keep this up until you knock it far enough back that it hits the ropes. This will cause it to be electrified, giving it a big chunk of damage in the process.

From here, you simply need to repeat this strategy for the first half of the fight. Once its health bar goes down to 50%, though, you’re going to be glad you brought that blaster. Why? Well, because you can just shoot the Seized Construct out of the sky and go back to what you were doing, to begin with. If it starts flying again, just blast it out of the air again and beat it until it hits the ropes.

Finally, once the creature has taken enough damage, it will go down for the count, giving you a fresh new heart in the process and clearing the way for you to finally take Ganondorf out for good.