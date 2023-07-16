Fortnite: Where to Find Slap Splash | Location Guide

We are now over half way through Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. The loot pool has seen a new addition in the form of the Slap Splash. This is a brand new consumable that’s inspired by a mix of Slap Juice and the Chug Splash. If you’re looking for the Slap Splash in Fortnite, we have their locations, below.

The Slap Splash is just one of many health and movement option in Fortnite. As the meta currently stands, the Slap Splash is one of the more desirable options to have in your inventory.

More Fortnite guides

Fortnite: How to Fly 100 Meters in the Air Using a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Fall 5 Stories or More Without Taking Damage | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: How to Flip a Vehicle | Challenge Guide | Fortnite: Best Landing Spots in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: Where to Find Ice Cream Cones and What They Do | Fortnite: How to get the Sharp Tooth Shotgun | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to get the Explosive Repeater Rifle | Location Guide | Fortnite: All NPC Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get Exotic Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to get the MK-Alpha Assault Rifle | Fortnite: Every Plant and Their Function in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Find and Ride Raptors in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Bring the Prism to Trace at The Apparatus | Secret Challenge | Fortnite: All Job Board Locations in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Complete Transformers Quests | Fortnite: All New and Returning Reality Augments in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Unlock Optimus Prime Skin | Fortnite: All Vaulted and Unvaulted Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: All New Weapons in Chapter 4 Season 3 | Fortnite: How to Play Split Screen | Xbox and PlayStation |

Where to find Slap Splash in Fortnite

Slap Splash comes in both rare and exotic forms, naturally making it more difficult to find. The Slap Effect for the rare variant lasts 30 seconds, while the exotic variant is 60 seconds. That’s not all, the rare variant restores 15 shield or health and the Exotic restores 30.

The rare version can be found more commonly in Cooler Boxes, Chests, and by shooting down Supply Drones. To get your hands on the exotic version, you’ll have more luck tracking down Loot Llamas and Holo-Chests.

Also, you may have the chance to find Slap Splash while looting a Vault, or claiming a Capture Point at a point of interest.

That’s all you need to know about the Slap Splash location in Fortnite. It will be interesting to see if Epic Games continue to shake up the loot pool in the final weeks of Chapter 4 Season 3.