The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Complete the Spirit Temple | Mineru Guide

Just as you might think that you’re wrapping things up for good in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild throws you a couple of major curve balls. One of the biggest is that there is, in fact, a fifth sage and that you can only find her and gain her support by going through the complex process of building her a body in the Spirit Temple.

If you find yourself struggling with getting Mineru’s body parts sorted and getting them back to her so that you can complete her new vessel, that’s why we’re here. Let us guide you through the process step by step, or if you’re only struggling with a certain part, just scroll down to the body part in question to see how we solved the puzzles in that section.

Other The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Guides:

How To Complete the Spirit Temple in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Right Leg Depot

To reach the right leg depot, take the right exit from Mineru’s room and run up the bones to the lightroot. From there, you can glide down to a platform in the air and then glide down from that platform to the entrance. Now, approach the console to unlock the right leg, then grab it with Ultrahand and place it on the elevator, striking the fans to take it to the next level.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

Remove the body part from the elevator, then use Ultrahand to steal a fan off of it as well. Now, you want to remove the hook from the grid and attach it, as well as the fan, to the right leg capsule, as shown in the picture above. Place it back on the rack, and activate it to carry the right leg to the next area. As for Link, have him Ascend through the overhanging section to get him to the next area.

Now, shake off the extra pieces with Ultrahand and put the right leg on another elevator to the next area. Once you’re up, take it with you and set it down on solid ground. Next, you want to climb up to the next area and grab a glider and a control console. Attach them together and send them down to where the right leg is waiting.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

Next up, grab one or two of the nearby fans and place them on the back so that they’ll propel you forward. Attach the right leg to the plane and place the whole thing into the grid that aims back to where Mineru is waiting. Now, you just need to climb aboard and activate the console, guiding the craft back to the starting point.

Left Leg Depot

To get to this one, just run down the stairs with the gloom enemies to the right and back from where Mineru is. No tricks here; you can just walk on in. Once again, activate the console to get the left leg before grabbing it and taking it up the elevators to the next level. Here, attach a rocket to either side of the left leg and place it flat, horizontally, so that it’s laying lengthwise on the adjustable platform.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

Adjust the platform until the trajectory for the left leg will fire it across the gap and into the area above. Now, use the square opening on the ground level where Link is to Ascend to the next level. You’ll see it at the bottom and to the left of where you just fired the rocket across from.

Retrieve the left leg from the water and attach a rocket to it from this point, aiming it at where Mineru is waiting back in the middle section. Activate it, and it should land close enough to Mineru’s vessel that you can simply carry it the rest of the way with Ultrahand.

Left Arm Depot

Now, you want to head away from the central room again and up what looks like a massive fallen tree to get to the Left Arm Depot. Unlock the next body part and then hit the tire on the chain to open the door to the next area. Now, you’re going to want to make the capsule into a makeshift car. To do so, pull the two tires off of the other side of the door and place them on the middle of each side of the vehicle. Add a nearby control console to the top, and you can now drive it through the lava.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

In the next area, detach the capsule from the parts and turn it sideways and vertically so that you can attach two wheels to it on the outside of the cages. These two wheels will carry the capsule across this complex lava flow once you activate them. As for Link, have him Ascend through the ceiling to the area above and glide across the lava flow. Note: if you’re having trouble with this, you can just push the capsule as far as possible into the lava with Ultrahand and then collect it from the other side.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

In the room that follows, you’re meant to use the tires to open the gate the way that the one at the beginning of this area did, but it’s far easier to just lift the gate open with Ultrahand, let it drop, use Recall, and then prop it open with the capsule. Walk safely through to the other side and then remove the capsule from where you just wedged it.

In the final room, you can use one of the fans and a console to make a boat you can pilot to the end or simply just drop it over the edge of the waterfall from the side with Ultrahand. Either way, it’ll end up where it needs to be, and you can carry it the remaining short distance to Mineru to add it to her vessel.

Right Arm Depot

Now, you want to head out the left section from where Mineru is and across some fallen pillars. From here, it’s a straight shot to some square blocks ahead, one of which will allow you to Ascend into the Right Arm Depot. Once again, unlock the final piece with Link’s arm and then place it lying length-wise on its side onto the tire grid, which will automatically carry it to the next level.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

The next room is arguably the toughest puzzle in the Spirit Dungeon and might even be what brought you here in the first place. To solve it, you basically want to pretend you’re building half of a car. Put two wheels on the side of the capsule so that they overhang, and then use the overhanging wheels to get the makeshift vehicle to hold in place on the electrified pillar. Activate the contraption, and it will motor itself across to the next area. As for Link, glide him across to a ladder that he can climb to get to where the capsule is.

Gaming Pillar/YouTube

Now, carry the capsule with the two wheels still attached and attach two more wheels with Ultrahand and a console that you’ll find hidden under some rubble. This makeshift car will take you down a hill, up a ramp, and across a bridge back to Mineru.

If you haven’t been doing this already, all that’s left to do now is to place the arms and legs, which should have broken free from the capsules once you brought them close enough to Mineru. Each one only fits into a single slot, so just rotate them until you find which arm goes where and which leg fits in where. It’s pretty simple and basic.

And then, that’s it; with Mineru free, you’ve got a powerful new ally and a machine that will help you out a lot in terms of exploring the remainder of the depths in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Alas, though, you’ll want to follow her quest a bit longer for a mainline boss fight and a new heart for Link.